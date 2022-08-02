Column: Emails rank Montana on alien sightings, gyms and even sunshine

As a reporter at The Montana Standard, I get a lot of press releases sent to my inbox. Many of them are local and important for the community to know about. Some are from people and places no one in the newsroom has ever heard of, including those ranking Montana in categories most of us have never thought about.

Have you ever wondered where Montana ranks in UFO sightings? Wellness? Or how in shape we are as a state? If you have, (or even if you haven’t) look no further, because I’m here to ease your curiosity.

If I had to guess which state would come in first for UFO sightings, I probably would’ve said New Mexico (because of Roswell) or Nevada (because of Area 51), but I’d be wrong. Turns out, Montana ranks third in the nation for UFO sightings with 86.21 sightings per 100,000 residents, trailing Washington and Vermont at 88.03 sightings and 87.98 sightings, respectively, according to a press release from England-based software company Search Intelligence LTD. Texas has the fewest UFO sightings at 19.4 per 100,000 people.

According to the release, which got its information from im-a-puzzle.com, Montana’s had 952 reported UFO sightings in 2020 and 2021. That’s a little more than one sighting per day. The puzzle site that analyzed this data got it from the National UFO Reporting Center, which also reportedly found that the number of UFO sightings surged during the pandemic, supposedly because of less pollution and more people having time to sit on their porches and look for UFOs.

Montana may also have its many wide open spaces and lack of city lights to thank for this high ranking.

Now that life is back and in full swing, does that mean that the number of UFO sightings in Montana will go down? Only time will tell, but according to the release, July and August are the months where most UFO sightings are reported, so if you want to see one, now might be your best opportunity.

As for wellness, Montana is a little more middle-of-the-road, coming in as the 19th state for wellness in the country. According to the press release by Prism PR out of California, which got its data from CDC, the U.S. Census Bureau, National Parks Service and Google Trends across physical and mental health; access to parks and nature; and integrative health practices, California is the best state for wellness and Alabama is the worst.

In the ‘key findings’ part of the release, it notes that the top four worst states are all in the South, and that the Midwest is “the only region not represented in the 10 best states.” If I lived in the South or Midwest, I’d feel a little attacked by those statements.

The press release also notes that “there is a strong correlation between sunshine, nature and wellbeing,” which can help explain why Montana came in 19th. We have an abundance of nature but lack sunshine for about half of the year.

Despite our mediocre wellness ranking, Montana is in the Top 10 for in-shape states at number nine, according to a press release by RN public relations out of Arizona. Montana’s obesity rate, diabetes rate and heart disease rate rank lower than the national average, according to the release, which got its data from CDC on obesity, diabetes, heart disease, medical checkups, and number of gyms in all 50 states and D.C.

Montana has more than the national average of 12.3 per 100,000 residents at 16.7 per 1000,000. Montana also has more adults who exercised in the last month than the national average, but less people who go to their annual medical checkups.

In light of these discoveries, I would advise my fellow Montanans to look to the sky for some UFOs, enjoy the sunshine (while it lasts), hit the gym and consider these lists a win for the Big Sky State.