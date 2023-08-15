“The Gardens always seemed like a magical place with endless fun and never, ever a disappointment.” — Kathy Foley

Fifty years have come and gone but for Kathy Foley, a recently retired Butte teacher, it seems like only yesterday when she and her sister, Annie, along with best friends, Kathy Burke and Annie Lind would excitedly walk to the McKinley School on West Park Street to hop on the Columbia Gardens bus for a day of fun in the sun.

Nickel Thursday was a day the foursome always looked forward to and they took full advantage. The Butte woman can’t remember exactly how much money her mother doled out to her and her sister, but it was enough for the whole day.

“We would run into other friends from McKinley School and usually leave the playground soaking wet from water fights from the water fountains,” recalled Foley.

While the biplanes and carousels were fun, Foley and friends, like so many others, preferred the roller coaster and it’s where they spent the bulk of their time and money. Waiting in line was not exactly ideal, but finally being able to hop in that cart was certainly worth the wait.

“I remember often begging the young man that settled us into the carts for another ride so we wouldn't have to return to the end of the line,” said Foley. “Sometimes we actually ‘lucked out’ and got to go again!”

More often than not, the Foley sisters and friends added an element of danger to their roller coaster ride.

“There was always a dare involved between the four of us as to who would chance standing up on the ride,” she said.

Inevitably the money would nearly run dry and the girls, with their sack lunches in hand, would then head to the playground, with its cowboy swings, slides and other attractions.

Speaking of slides, Foley recalled spending time at the nearby creek where there was a makeshift slide with water rushing down wooden boards.

“We would spend time playing there,” said Foley. “In my memory, it reminded me of a chute of some kind.”

The boardwalk was a familiar sight and Foley would run up and down, checking out all the shops. She always set aside a couple of nickels so she could buy a cherry snow cone, and later, a licorice ice cream cone. Licorice seemed to be the preferred flavor.

“I am certain there were many other flavors,” said Foley. “However, countless kids were seen walking around with black ice-cream rings around their mouths.”

At Paneek’s Carnival Emporium, the electric shock machine was an entertaining diversion as the girls watched not just kids, but adults, too, get a zap of electricity through their joined hands.

“They would step back squealing and rubbing their hands along their pants,” said Foley, who admitted she and her crew tried the machine a time or two, as well.

Whether it be with family or friends, the Gardens was also the ideal place for picnics. The Miners' Union Day picnic was no exception and a particular favorite for Foley because of all the planned games and activities.

“I never drank so much pop,” recalled Foley. “We would leave totally exhausted with full stomachs at the end of a long union day celebration.”

When word came that the Gardens would be closing its doors, Foley was a student at West Junior High School. The news did not sit well with her, nor her peers, so the students decided to write a letter to the editor to share their feelings and persuade the Anaconda Company to change its mind.

Their impassioned plea, which was published in The Montana Standard on April 8, 1973, obviously fell on deaf ears.

“I remember my father showing me the letter when it appeared in The Montana Standard, and although I was proud of its publication, I realized within a few short weeks, the destruction of that magical place was inevitable,” said Foley.

As a mother and long-time teacher, Foley has shared her Gardens memories many times through the years with her son Jorey and her many students. She believes it’s important to do so because while she has visited Salt Lake City’s Lagoon and Disneyland in Anaheim a few times and enjoyed herself, neither compared to the amusement park of her youth.

“Being with my childhood (and lifelong) best friends, running up the boardwalk hoping to be first to the roller coaster with a sack lunch in my hand is one of many memories I will always cherish from my youth,” said Foley.

Editor’s Note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.