Editor's note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be presented in the future, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy this step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

When it comes to the Columbia Gardens, Kitty Brilliant feels a more personal connection to Butte’s summer playground than most.

It’s where her parents, Jap Cowan and Helen “Dolly” Harrington, first met.

The year was 1933 and according to family lore, Brilliant’s mom, nearly 18, and her friend, Milly Skubitz, caught the trolley to spend the day at the Gardens.

It was at the resort that the two young women would meet two young men, one of whom was Jap. Later in the day, Jap had run out of funds and needed a dime so he could catch the trolley that was headed back to town. Helen loaned him the dime.

Later that evening, Jap, driving his younger brother’s car, made the trek to Dolly’s childhood home in Dublin Gulch to return the dime.

“That was the beginning of a very long relationship that lasted until my dad died in 1986,” said Brilliant.

Brilliant has retained other memorable Gardens moments.

“I loved the slides — the bigger, the better,” she said.

She was also a big fan of the swings.

“The swings were terrific,” she said. “The higher I could swing, the more I loved it.”

Decades may have passed but Brilliant still remembered what she was not a big fan of — the twirling metal umbrellas.

“They ripped the palms of my hands to shreds,” she recalled.

Brilliant did not head out to the Gardens every day. It was a treat, not a common occurrence.

When she did, though, the Butte woman took full advantage of the roller coaster, bi-planes and the carousel.

“Who couldn't love riding the roller coaster?” she asked.

With her memories turning to the boardwalk, what sticks out in Brilliant’s mind and what she enjoyed most was the popcorn.

“I am still a popcorn addict,” she said.

As for the pavilion’s dance floor, well, that was wonderful, too.

“The best in the West!” said Brilliant.

In 1973, Brilliant was not living in Butte but remembered hearing the news of its closure and devastating fire.

"It was a sad day when the Columbia Gardens was gone,” she said, “and a sin that it was burnt down.”