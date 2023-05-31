Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Like many older, adjacent houses in Butte, these two on South Colorado Street feature roof eaves that nearly touch.

Soon after 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in the 900 block of Colorado. Firefighters were told the house to the south was also threatened by the fire.

No one in either house sustained injuries from the fire or smoke. As a precaution, a couple living in the home where officials believe the fire started went to the hospital for an assessment of smoke inhalation effects, said Fire Marshal Kelly Lee.

That home was thoroughly charred. The house just south, at the corner with West Second Street, suffered fire-related damage. The owner shook his head after inspecting the house.

“What a mess,” he said.

Nearby, Don Horne was at the scene to keep an eye on his son’s house, just north of the house where the fire started. It appeared to have escaped significant damage.

Lee said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.