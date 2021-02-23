Colonial Apartments project on again — with a few changes

A project to renovate the four-story Colonial Apartments building on South Montana Street is being resurrected with help from $390,000 in grant and loan assistance from Butte’s Urban and Revitalization Agency.

The board that oversees the URA and its tax-financing district approved a $134,121 grant for the project Tuesday, then authorized a $256,234 loan for Fred Birch, who plans to turn the building at 100 S. Montana St. into 18 apartments, including lofts in the top two floors.

The URA had awarded a $150,000 grant for a similar Colonial Apartments project in 2016, but the effort stalled and the money was never disbursed because the work wasn’t done. The building was constructed in 1913 and has been vacant for many years.

Birch, who owns numerous properties in Butte, had co-partners in that project but is now the sole owner of the building and is proceeding with revamped plans that will cost more than $700,000. The previous project called for 24 apartments.

“It’s exciting to bring this project back to fruition after many years,” Birch told URA board members by phone Tuesday.

“I’m really pleased with what you’re going to do with this building and what you’re going to do for Uptown Butte with what you’re going to do,” said URA board member Bob Brown.