Collins remembered as dogged fighter for natural resources restoration

A former environmental project manager in Butte said Rob Collins could be an “an absolute bulldog” pursuing what he felt was best for the state in Superfund-related negotiations with the Atlantic Richfield Co. or in actual work on the ground.

“That guy could be an SOB but he was our SOB,” said Joe Griffin, who worked for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality. “I guess he was a little like Lyndon Johnson. He knew how to twist arms.”

Griffin said he and Collins once engaged in a screaming match triggered by differences of opinion between a scientist and a lawyer about the best remediation and restoration approach for a polluted site in Butte.

“But I had a lot of respect for him,” Griffin said. “He was a smart guy. There’s no doubt about that. His heart was always in the right place.”

Collins served as lead attorney for the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, which sought and won compensation from the Atlantic Richfield Co. to augment and elevate regional Superfund cleanup work.

Collins, 75, a resident of Clancy, died Nov. 15.

“He fought tooth and nail against a corporate giant and the federal government — sometimes even the other agencies in the state — and successfully brought hundreds of millions of dollars into Butte, Anaconda and the upper Clark Fork Basin for restoration,” said Pat Cunneen of the Natural Resource Damage Program.

“Rob was one of the best ‘bad cops’ we ever had,” he said.

Under federal Superfund law, the state sued Atlantic Richfield to recover money to restore natural resources damaged for more than a century by the mining and smelting operations of the Anaconda Co., acquired in 1977 by Atlantic Richfield.

Atlantic Richfield was on the hook for the Anaconda Co.’s past environmental sins.

In 1991, Collins, a California native, and his family moved to the Helena area. He became lead lawyer for the state’s newly created Natural Resource Damage Program.

The Superfund program requires cleanup of contaminants posing a threat to human health and the environment. In addition to mandates for remediation, Superfund requires that natural resources be restored to the condition they were in before being polluted.

Jon Sesso, former planning director and Superfund coordinator for Butte-Silver Bow County, said local government officials felt Butte’s natural resources, especially groundwater, had been grievously injured from past mining and smelting.

Sesso said he felt the strength of litigation with Atlantic Richfield could hinge, in large part, on the harsh reality of the polluted groundwater in Butte. This point was frequently emphasized in conversations with Collins, he said.

“I remember a lot of stern conversations with Rob to make sure the settlement recognized that Butte was going to take it on the chin,” he said.

“Rob and I had to go to the mat a few times,” Sesso said. “We had to be in an adversarial position at times, but it was never acrimonious. He was really smart. I respected him. Rob was fair and, I’m sure, an expert litigator.

“He had to continually remind me that the lawsuit [with Atlantic Richfield] was for the whole upper Clark Fork and not just Butte,” Sesso added. “We believed all the money belonged here because that’s the way we think.”

Mike McGrath, chief justice of the Montana Supreme Court, worked with Collins when McGrath was the state’s attorney general.

McGrath, who was raised in Butte, said Tuesday that Collins left a remarkable legacy as the lead fighter for the restoration of natural resources at Silver Bow Creek, the Clark Fork and Milltown.

“All of these are extraordinary accomplishments,” McGrath said. “He was a brilliant person. He was dedicated and committed. He was tough, really tough, as a negotiator. He was not a grandstander.”

Collins typically worked behind the scenes, he said.

“When the history books are written about this era, Rob Collins’ name won’t be in them,” McGrath said. “But it should be.”

Greg Mullen, an environmental scientist, and Collins worked together until Collins’ retirement in 2013. Mullen said he felt deep admiration for his former colleague.

“His dedication and leadership throughout his tenure were just extraordinary," Mullen said.

He said Collins found and masterfully prepared numerous expert witnesses in preparation for the natural resources trial with Atlantic Richfield.

Mullen said Collins’ academic background, which included a master of science degree in engineering in addition to a law degree, helped him understand the scale of what was required in the upper Clark Fork River watershed.

Harley Harris, program manager for the Natural Resource Damage Program, cited Collins’ efforts to secure money for restoration work in the upper Clark Fork, as well as in East Helena, site of the former ASARCO lead smelter, and at the Mike Horse site in Lewis and Clark County.

“Rob’s legacy lies in the extensive restoration work that has been done throughout the Clark Fork basin and at the former ASARCO sites, and in building a program that continues to do that same work in those and many other areas of Montana,” Harris said.

Carol Fox served as restoration program chief for the Natural Resource Damage Program and worked with Collins for more than 15 years.

“He was a formidable crusader for the public trust and public trust resources for Montana,” Fox said. “He was just tenacious. He was a litigator’s litigator. He was relentless in his pursuit for the best outcome.”

Doug Martin, restoration program chief for the Natural Resource Damage Program, said the state was better off because of Collins’ work.

“Rob’s legacy to Montana will be hard for some of the general public to recognize as he represented everyone in the Upper Clark Fork River Basin, not one particular person or area,” Martin said.

“Rob supported replacing the water supplies of Butte and Anaconda, a unique Natural Resource Damage position, the restoration of the Clark Fork River and the Anaconda Uplands, as well as the removal and restoration actions at the former Milltown Dam,” he said.

“Another aspect that many people do not know about is Rob led a team that fought hard for better remedial actions, not just restoration, as he understood better remediation of contaminated sites was better than restoration in many cases,” Martin added.

“We should all be glad he was on our side.”