College students face food insecurity; Montana Tech answers with food pantry

The pandemic took their jobs, rent’s up, and many Montana Tech students couldn’t afford to eat well even before that.
A campus poll found a startling 40% of students at Tech reported food insecurity.
To make sure every student gets a healthy meal, Tech’s student government opened a food pantry on March 1.
“Nobody should go hungry in the United States. We have plenty of food,” Katey Sutton said. “If a human's basic needs of food, water and shelter are not met, they cannot grow and they cannot learn.”
Sutton, senior and president of the Associated Students of Montana Tech, said food insecurity doesn’t mean a student is starving.
“That doesn't mean that they don't have enough money for food. It just means that they don't have enough money to feel like they're meeting their nutritional food groups,” Sutton said.
Through donations and fundraisers, ASMT students stocked the shelves. There are currently 36 bags packaged with a day’s three meals in each, ready and waiting in the new pantry on the first floor of the Student Union Building.
A typical bag contains a nutritional balance of nonperishables: chicken ramen, beef Rice A Roni, black beans, roasted tomatoes, sliced pears, chili beans, crackers, corn, spaghetti and meatballs.
There’s a fridge and freezer in the pantry. If more students start taking advantage, organizers hope to soon fill it with fresh fruit and vegetables, and even acquire meat from local ranchers.
“It's like a flowing river. It's a moving project, there's always room for improvement,” said freshman Caleb Ygnatowiz, co-chair of the project.
Additional shelves are loaded with snacks and personal hygiene items.
The university is hosting a fundraiser on its website to try to raise $15,000 for the pantry, and had raised $8,630 as of Thursday.
Sutton got the ball rolling on the pantry, and Ygnatowiz has been rolling it along ever since as the project’s co-chair.
“The snowball effect,” Ygnatowiz said.
Both students were acquainted with food insecurity before they came to Tech.
Sutton, though never insecure of food herself, was involved in a program to distribute meals to students in need while in high school in Lima.
Ygnatowiz knows hunger personally.
“Growing up, I was one of those kids that didn't really get to eat. And where I was from, there wasn't necessarily anything like this in place,” he said of Tech’s pantry.
“If I can contribute to help other students that kind of went through what I went through growing up, or really at any period in their life, I think it's almost my responsibility if I have the ability to help, to help,” he said.
The need is real.
“I think COVID plays a huge role into it," Sutton said. "A lot of our students were waitresses and bartenders — they had those [expendable] jobs. And that makes it really hard to pay rent, and that makes it really hard to afford food.”
Property value in Butte is rising rapidly, despite the pandemic.
“You’re seeing a lot of the properties around town, their rents are being raised to compensate for that. And so a lot of these students are having to basically pool themselves together more so than they had to in the past. And I think that has created a little bit of strain on students as well,” Ygnatowiz said.
Sutton estimated students are paying $600 to $650 for a one-bedroom in town. Many students rely on employment at the university — where they work up to 20 hours a week at the book store, the gym, in research, or at the food court.
Sutton said they make around $600 per month.
Without additional income, that doesn’t leave much money to support a healthy diet.
“College students fall into kind of this black hole, because some of them are still dependent. So they don't qualify for WIC or food stamps or those government funded programs. So for those four years that they're at college they're kind of in that weird in-between stage," Sutton said.
The pantry is designed to help supplement students with a few meals weekly, but if as student has needs beyond that, ASMT offers to help students seek assistance from the Butte Food Bank.
Since the pantry opened, only a couple students have taken advantage. The program is new, and they’re still getting the word out, but Sutton said the stigma may be discouraging students.
“Montanans are very proud people, so they don't tend to ask for help even if they need help. So we're trying to de-stigmatize this a little bit,” Sutton said.
"They have that rolling in the back of their minds — that they could be judged,” added Ygnatowiz.
The pantry is anonymous. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends, and located in a corner of the Student Union where a student could easily pop in unnoticed, and grab a bag.
There is no shame in it whatsoever, Ygnatowiz said, adding that students in need shouldn’t hesitate out of concern for their peers.
“If you have to sit and wonder to yourself whether or not you’re meeting your nutritional needs then more than likely you aren't. So I think those students should know that they qualify, that they're not taking away from somebody else by using the pantry,” he said.
Combating a stigma isn’t an easy fight.
"Knowledge is a really big key there," Sutton said.
"Raising awareness really is the biggest deal," Ygnatowiz added.
Being unable to afford nutritional meals is in no way a problem unique to Tech students.
A 2019 survey by the Hope Center for College, Community, and Justice found that more than 60% of college students had experienced food insecurity within the past 30 days, and that was before the pandemic.
Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook was a big supporter of the pantry from the start. It was a no-brainer, he said.
"It's a national concern. There are students that go without just because of all the normal socio-economic issues and high costs of living expenses," he said. “Food is one of the things that people give up sometimes, so that they can buy books or so that they can buy gas for their car.”
“We don't ever want any of our students ever to be hungry or to go without food," Cook said.