College students face food insecurity; Montana Tech answers with food pantry

“If I can contribute to help other students that kind of went through what I went through growing up, or really at any period in their life, I think it's almost my responsibility if I have the ability to help, to help,” he said.

The need is real.

“I think COVID plays a huge role into it," Sutton said. "A lot of our students were waitresses and bartenders — they had those [expendable] jobs. And that makes it really hard to pay rent, and that makes it really hard to afford food.”

Property value in Butte is rising rapidly, despite the pandemic.

“You’re seeing a lot of the properties around town, their rents are being raised to compensate for that. And so a lot of these students are having to basically pool themselves together more so than they had to in the past. And I think that has created a little bit of strain on students as well,” Ygnatowiz said.

Sutton estimated students are paying $600 to $650 for a one-bedroom in town. Many students rely on employment at the university — where they work up to 20 hours a week at the book store, the gym, in research, or at the food court.

Sutton said they make around $600 per month.