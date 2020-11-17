Clubhouse name at 'the Muni' would honor Jack W. Crowley Jr.

At the urging of 92 residents and three dozen additional requests, the new clubhouse at Highland View Golf Course will be named for the late Jack W. Crowley Jr. if Butte-Silver Bow commissioners go along.

Crowley served as golf pro and manager of the course in Butte from 1969 to 1996, carried out greenskeeper duties in the early years and was an ardent supporter of youth golf, giving countless lessons to kids over the years. He died in 2010 at the age of 74.

Ninety residents requested the naming in a letter sent to the Parks and Recreation Board in August. It said Crowley’s length of service as a city employee was impressive, but it was his commitment to membership and development of youth golf that was “remarkable.”

“Jack exposed a whole generation of Butte kids to the game that has been a lifelong activity,” the letter said. “The course was affectionately known as the Muni and Jack created a family atmosphere, largely because his family was heavily involved in the operation.”

The new clubhouse is being constructed as part of $10 million in completed or planned upgrades and improvements to Stodden Park funded by the Dennis & Phyllis Washington Foundation.