Clover Fire burning in Madison County reported at about 600 acres

Smoke is expected to remain visible in the Ruby Valley and along portions of the Madison Valley, as the 557-acres Clover Fire burning in the Middle Fork of Warm Springs Creek in Madison County increases with higher daytime temperatures and reduced humidity.

The lightning-caused fire reported July 13 in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is fueled by dead timber and is categorized as 10% contained.

Crews continued to suppress the fire Wednesday by preparing containment lines along the south and west flanks. Burnout operations will continue along the northeast portions of the fire, removing lighter forest fuels to expand existing containment lines. The temperature Wednesday afternoon was reported in the mid-70s with humidity around 25% with winds from the northeast.

An area Closure Order remains in effect until Oct. 30 or until rescinded, and can be viewed on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/bdnf/alerts-notices.

A community meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Alder Fire Hall, 29 Upper Ruby Road, in Alder. The meeting will also be live-streamed on Facebook page at Clover Fire Information|Facebook.