Closures and restrictions lifted on several Montana rivers

On the Big Hole River, the new regulations are for catch and release only for brown trout from Dickie Bridge to the mouth of the river near Twin Bridges. The regulations also include a seasonal closure between the Bureau of Land Management Maiden Rock site and Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site from Nov. 1 until the third Saturday in May.

The new regulations also call for artificial lures and single hooks only from Dickie Bridge to the mouth near Twin Bridges. This would mean no double or treble hooks allowed.

On the Beaverhead River, brown trout would be catch and release only for the entire river with only artificial lures and single hooks.

From Clark Canyon Dam to Pipe Organ Bridge, the river would be closed from Nov. 1 until the third Saturday in May.

Angling restrictions are implemented based on several considerations: stream flow, water temperatures, angling pressure and other angling restrictions in the area that may divert use to waterways where circumstances are increasing stress on the fishery.

Before you go fishing, please be aware of the conditions. Numerous other rivers in Montana are also under fishing restrictions. For a full list, visit FWP’s website: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions

