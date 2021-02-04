Closing time changed to 12:30 a.m. for Butte businesses

Butte-Silver Bow gyms, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos can now stay open until 12:30 a.m.
After careful consideration of the COVID-19 case statistics and the several business restrictions mandated by the county, the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health on Thursday evening voted unanimously to change just one — the closing time.
The closing time for the businesses above was changed to 10 p.m. on Nov. 10. That rule and others were re-affirmed on Dec. 22. The rest of the rules still apply: a public mask mandate, 50% capacity in businesses, and the requirement to obtain Butte-Silver Bow Health Department permission for gatherings of 25 or more people.
Before discussing the restrictions, the board took public comment at the beginning of the special meeting on Thursday.
Most callers wishing for a change in restrictions specifically targeted the closing time, saying it had the worst economic impact. Some added liquor stores stay open later than 10 p.m., and that people were going to house parties which were unregulated for COVID-safe behavior.
On behalf of the Silver Bow Tavern Association, President Thomas Davis Jr. also said people were leaving the county for unregulated ones, and possibly driving drunk.
Some community members wrote or called in to tell the board to stay the course, and brought up the new strains of vaccine and the unpredictable nature of the virus.
“Stay the course; we’re almost to the finish line,” said Bob Brock from Butte.
When the board established its COVID-19 emergency rule on Dec. 22, it said the restrictions would be reduced if the county reached a testing positivity rate of 10% or less and fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 population for two consecutive weeks.
The board considered the metrics — for the last two weeks, the county had a testing positivity rate of 7.7% and 11.3%, and cases per 100,000 were 27% and 32%.
Though the goal wasn’t quite reached, the board’s chair, Ivy Fredrickson led board members down the path they would all eventually agree on when she said her preference was just to change the closing time.
Cautiously the board agreed, under the condition suggested by board member Dr. Seth Cornell, that if certain metrics for cases rose to a set level, the restrictions would be re-evaluated.
Sullivan offered the numbers of 125 new cases per week, 40 cases per 100,000 population and 16% positivity as levels that would make her nervous, but the members of the Board decided to work the specifics out at the next regular meeting on Wednesday.
It wasn’t an easy decision.
“It’s something that we all take very seriously,” board member Dr. Michael Welker said, adding it would be important to keep an eye on the metrics. “These are things we have to watch closely.”
It was agreed that the rule change would put more responsibility for its health in the community’s hands.
At the meeting, Sullivan announced there were 507 vaccinations administered at yesterday’s mass vaccination clinic at the Butte Civic Center, bringing the count’s vaccination totals to 5,078 doses administered and 1,126 people fully vaccinated.
By percentage, Butte-Silver Bow leads the AA communities in the state for vaccinations administered.
Because the state has decided to re-allocate leftover vaccine from the early phases of vaccination and Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is advocating to get Montana more vaccine, Sullivan is optimistic future clinics will grow in size.