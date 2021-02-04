Closing time changed to 12:30 a.m. for Butte businesses

“Stay the course; we’re almost to the finish line,” said Bob Brock from Butte.

When the board established its COVID-19 emergency rule on Dec. 22, it said the restrictions would be reduced if the county reached a testing positivity rate of 10% or less and fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 population for two consecutive weeks.

The board considered the metrics — for the last two weeks, the county had a testing positivity rate of 7.7% and 11.3%, and cases per 100,000 were 27% and 32%.

Though the goal wasn’t quite reached, the board’s chair, Ivy Fredrickson led board members down the path they would all eventually agree on when she said her preference was just to change the closing time.

Cautiously the board agreed, under the condition suggested by board member Dr. Seth Cornell, that if certain metrics for cases rose to a set level, the restrictions would be re-evaluated.

Sullivan offered the numbers of 125 new cases per week, 40 cases per 100,000 population and 16% positivity as levels that would make her nervous, but the members of the Board decided to work the specifics out at the next regular meeting on Wednesday.

It wasn’t an easy decision.