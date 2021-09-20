 Skip to main content
Closing arguments to commence Tuesday in trial of man accused in death of deputy
Lloyd Barrus

Lloyd Barrus, 65, stands trial for the death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore outside of Three Forks in May 2017.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

The prosecution and defense rested Monday in the trial of Lloyd Barrus, who is accused of taking part in the 2017 homicide of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.

Closing arguments are set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse, and after that, the 12-member jury will begin deliberations.

Prosecutors say Lloyd Barrus and his son, Marshall Barrus, were on a "suicide mission" when they passed Moore on U.S. 287 in the early morning hours of May 16, 2017 and drove 100 mph, provoking pursuit.

They say Moore was shot in the face during the chase, stopped his patrol car just south of Three Forks, and Lloyd Barrus turned a Chevy Suburban around and Marshall Barrus fired more rounds into Moore's car, killing him.

Butte-Silver Bow police spotted the suspects on I-90 and gave chase, and 100 miles later, the suspects engaged in a shootout with 14 officers from multiple agencies.

Lloyd Barrus is charged with one count of deliberate homicide by accountability in the slaying of Moore, and charged with two counts of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability for trying to kill other officers, and one count of assault on an officer.

All three of the homicide charges carry a possible life sentence.

The trial began on Sept. 9, and over its course, prosecuting and defense attorneys have presented testimony on the shootout and high-speed chase.

No additional witnesses were called Monday.

The initial response, chase and shootout involved officers from the counties of Broadwater, Gallatin, Butte-Silver Bow, Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Powell, Granite and Missoula.

Assistant Attorney Generals Stephanie Robles and Daniel Gurzynski and Broadwater County Attorney Cory Swanson are the prosecutors in the case, and the lead defense attorneys are Greg Jackson and Craig Shannon.

District Judge Kathy Seeley from Helena is overseeing the trial.

