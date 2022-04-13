Clearwater Credit Union signs on as major Montana Folk Festival sponsor

Clearwater Credit Union, a regional credit union with branches serving communities throughout southwest Montana, including a branch in Butte, has signed on as a sponsor for the 2022 Montana Folk Festival set for Butte July 8-10.

“We are proud to contribute to this dynamic event as a major sponsor of the Montana Folk Festival and to support these events in the communities we serve in Montana," Gwen Landquist, director of brand and communication at Clearwater Credit Union, said in a news release.

The sponsorship includes a cash contribution to the festival of $5,000 and will count toward the ongoing challenge match of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation and Montana Resources. If other businesses help the festival meet the challenge to raise $100,000 from Montana businesses, the Foundation will contribute another $100,000.

“We are lucky enough to have a company with branches throughout southwest Montana, including in Butte, but double blessed that they see the value to our community and region of this festival as a way to greet the season and the many visitors to the area,” said George Everett of the Montana Folk Festival Executive Committee.

While this major challenge is for Montana businesses, individuals are also being sought to help support the festival through contributions mailed to Montana Folk Festival, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703 or through the festival’s PayPalGivingFund page at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/1876197.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0