Cleanup costs climb at Beal Mountain as DEQ drops “bad actor” case against former Pegasus Gold executive

“We flipped the switch on just in the nick of time,” Thornborrow said.

Beal’s cleanup has been a long haul since, full of quick fixes, funding grabs, narrow misses, and occasional selenium exceedances.

The Forest Service inherited the building that houses the water treatment plant from the bankruptcy, and it’s a doozy. It becomes infested with mold and was struck by lightning. It’s a nightmare to clean the membranes from the tanks at the start of winter each year, when water leaks and freezes on the ground.

“This is just like a skating rink right here. And then some of that water is heated to help the cleaning process, so when you put that heated water in this cold steel box it's just condensation everywhere — it's pretty miserable,” Thornborrow said.

The situation will be rectified soon, he said. It was finally budgeted for.

The horizontal drilling solution is not a certainty. The concept is yet unproven on site, and members among the working group, including Gestring, are yet to rule out the possibility of a partial or full removal of a large waste rock area — an expensive undertaking.