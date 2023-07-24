DEER LODGE — The Cutler Brothers’ third and final play for the summer season will be “Willy Wonka,” the story by Roald Dahl as seen in the 1971 film starring Gene Wilder and the 2005 remake starring Johnny Depp.

The production hits the stage in Deer Lodge beginning Friday, July 28, and will run through Sunday, Aug. 13. The play boasts a cast of 30 characters, which makes it one of the largest casts in the theatre company’s history.

“Willy Wonka” is the story of an exceptionally poor family who learns of an unlikely possibility to visit the Wonka factory that is opening its doors for the first time in years. All one has to do for entry to the factory tour is find one of five golden tickets spread out among hundreds of millions of Wonka candy bars throughout the world.

Patrick Cutler takes on the wacky and zany role of Wonka, a role that has been his dream for quite some time.

“It’s just fun, and off the wall. Wonka kind of does whatever he likes, and his emotions are from A to Z,” Cutler said.

Steve Collins will take on the beloved role of Grandpa Joe. Jonah Tilley, last seen on the Cutler stage as Kevin McCallister in 2021’s “Home Alone,” will play the soft-spoken and compassionate Charlie Bucket.

Marquis Dijon Archuleta, who also serves as the show’s narrator, takes on the Candy Man role.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.cutlerbros.com or at 406-846-4096. Reservations are highly recommended as the theater only seats 125. Shows run Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. All showings take place at the Cutler Bros. Theatre, 301 Main St., Deer Lodge.