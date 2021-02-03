Clark Fork Watershed Education Program and Montana Tech receive $1 million in funding

In early 2020, CFWEP staff requested additional funding to keep the program going past 2022, when previously allocated funds will be exhausted. During conversations between the NRDP, the CFWEP, and the governor’s office, the NRDP proposed to allocate Upper Clark Fork River Basin Restoration Funds totaling $1 million from unspent grant projects approved between 2001 and 2011.

The public had the opportunity to provide written comments on the proposed allocation during a 30-day comment period. A total of 25 comments were received, all supporting the proposed funding amendment.

For Brandl, the funding is one more step toward the goal of endless local restoration education.

“My personal opinion is that since the work and the monitoring of this cleanup goes on in perpetuity, I believe that education should continue in perpetuity, too. Now, that's a hard sell, right? Because at some point, hopefully, we're going to start moving dirt,” she said of local Superfund restoration.

“The model that this site can provide to the nation and to the world, quite frankly, is incredibly important,” she said.

To achieve that goal, she foresees the CFWEP partnering with private and corporate donors for funds. That will be new to the CFWEP, but now the non-profit has more time.