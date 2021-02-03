Clark Fork Watershed Education Program and Montana Tech receive $1 million in funding

Western Montana’s youths will continue learning about the health of their largest waterway for years to come.
Montana Tech’s Institute for Educational Opportunities and the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program have received an additional allocation of $1 million in funding from the Montana Department of Justice’s Natural Resource Damage Program, extending the CFWEP’s activities at least into the 2023-24 school year.
The CFWEP provides a five-day intensive field education program that teaches students about the efforts of the nearly $1 billion restoration and remediation projects in the Clark Fork watershed, in addition to working with teachers across western Montana schools from Butte-Silver Bow to Missoula. To ensure the program's framework goes beyond the in-class programming and field trip, CFWEP has worked with over 700 teachers across Montana to make watershed education part of regular schooling, and provides restoration education to over 4,000 students per year.
It’s all about teaching students that restoring the Clark Fork watershed is an ethic that leaves a healthy environment and economy in its wake, CFWEP director Rayelynn Brandl said.
“This sort of programming not only inspires the next generation to be innovative with the approaches that we take to the extraction industry and approaches to restoration and cleanup following our extraction, but inspires them to be informed and active community members and essentially be stewards of the environment,” Brandl said.
Students learn about the water where they live, and where the environmental problems they inherited came from.
“When you take issues to being like this whole global issue, they're just like things they see on TV — they're not real. But when it's their own backyard, that's real,” said Brandl, who’s from Butte herself.
That’s why the program starts by paying honor to the mining legacy, and teaches the history of how mining contaminants led to the designated Superfund sites along the watershed.
Soon the students become watershed scientists, catching macroinvertebrates from the streams like insect larvae. They collect water quality data, assess the vegetation next to the stream, and conduct soil sampling. At the end, they are faced with the same hard question the grown-up scientists attempting to remediate the watershed meet every day: Is our stream healthy?
Along the way, students interact with professional scientists in the field, and at Montana Tech and the University of Montana.
CFWEP partners with the University of Montana's Bird's Eye View Education Program and the Montana Osprey Project, which will receive subcontract awards from this additional allocation. The partnership enables area students and teachers to participate in summer bird banding stations for both songbird and osprey research programs.
In early 2020, CFWEP staff requested additional funding to keep the program going past 2022, when previously allocated funds will be exhausted. During conversations between the NRDP, the CFWEP, and the governor’s office, the NRDP proposed to allocate Upper Clark Fork River Basin Restoration Funds totaling $1 million from unspent grant projects approved between 2001 and 2011.
The public had the opportunity to provide written comments on the proposed allocation during a 30-day comment period. A total of 25 comments were received, all supporting the proposed funding amendment.
For Brandl, the funding is one more step toward the goal of endless local restoration education.
“My personal opinion is that since the work and the monitoring of this cleanup goes on in perpetuity, I believe that education should continue in perpetuity, too. Now, that's a hard sell, right? Because at some point, hopefully, we're going to start moving dirt,” she said of local Superfund restoration.
“The model that this site can provide to the nation and to the world, quite frankly, is incredibly important,” she said.
To achieve that goal, she foresees the CFWEP partnering with private and corporate donors for funds. That will be new to the CFWEP, but now the non-profit has more time.
As with other educators across the state, CFWEP has had to improvise during the pandemic, modifying its programs to a blend of online and in-person instruction to meet COVID-safe protocol at different schools.
But they’ve succeeded and education continues. This week CFWEP is on the road to school in Elliston.
Brandl hopes students carry what they learn into the future whatever careers they pursue. Maybe some will go into work as restoration engineers, or become policymakers. With their education, they all stand to make a difference in the community just by being informed, and carrying the ethic of conservation into adulthood.
And there’s no better place for young minds to enter the restoration effort than right here in Butte.
“We live in this incredible outdoor laboratory, so why not utilize what's right out the back door?” Brandl said.
The CFWEP is widely supported by teachers in the schools it works with.
"I can't say enough about the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program. This in-class and on-site opportunity allows students to gain a deep understanding of the history and sustainability of their local watershed. The staff provides and delivers thoughtful and engaging content while also providing teacher training and materials for supplemental activities to extended student learning,'' said Julie Papp, a teacher at Missoula County Public Schools. "Students take on the role of scientist and use tools, data, and scientific vocabulary to gain invaluable information about the world right outside their classroom door. The experience CFWEP provides will forever impact what it means to be a scientist and the importance of local water preservation."