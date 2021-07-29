Zep, a blue heeler, whined and lifted his paws after standing at the fringe of a slickens along the Clark Fork River. Acidic mining and smelting wastes inflamed the canine’s feet.

“I ended up rinsing him off in the river and he was fine,” recalled Nathan Cook, the dog’s owner and a fisheries mitigation biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Zep’s encounter occurred last year when Cook and Alex Leone of the Clark Fork Coalition conducted an annual assessment of slickens along the upper river.

Slickens are contaminated tracts of ground along the river devoid of vegetation due to heavy metal contamination dating back to the early 20th century.

These dead zones provide the most obvious evidence of contamination and also pose the risk of fish kills from thunderstorm runoff.

Huge volumes of contaminated soils linger decades after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency added the Clark Fork River to a long list of Superfund sites around Butte, Anaconda and the Deer Lodge Valley contaminated by wastes from historic mining, milling and smelting. The slickens’ stubborn persistence speaks both to their toxicity and to the slow crawl of Superfund cleanup.

Leone, restoration policy manager for the non-profit Clark Fork Coalition, stood June 28 atop one of the many slickens along the reaches of the upper river. He said the dead zones offer evidence of something else — that the Montana Department of Environmental Quality needs to modify its approach to remediating the contamination still haunting the river, its habitat and fishery.

He said DEQ could opt to continue what he described as the Walmart approach, in which the riverbanks and floodplain resemble a flattened, vegetation denuded parking lot after cleanup. Or the agency could do more to leave existing vegetation and address “hot spots” like slickens instead of the wholesale removal of soils and riparian willows and water birch, he said.

“The Clark Fork Coalition isn’t really advocating wholly that the state take one direction or another with the cleanup,” Leone said. “What we would like to see is a more open and transparent discussion with the broader public on the challenges facing the cleanup and what can be done to modify the state’s approach for the better going forward.”

What seems clear is that the Upper Clark Fork River has a constituency. People in the region, ranging from fishing guides and anglers to ranchers and bird watchers, seem to love the long-battered river.

They want to have a voice, Leone said.

On June 28, as Leone and a reporter floated the Clark Fork River from Perkins Lane to the Galen Road, heavy equipment worked between the river and Interstate 90 to excavate tailings from the floodplain as Phase 3 of the river’s cleanup got underway.

The DEQ is the lead agency responsible for the cleanup. Missouri River Contractors is handling the Phase 3 cleanup, with workers operating huge excavators and haul trucks and trailers that transport the contaminated soils to a section of the Opportunity Ponds.

Joel Chavez, DEQ’s project manager for the Clark Fork River cleanup, stood July 7 along the river as contractors worked around him. (Chavez received accolades for his work remediating and restoring Silver Bow Creek upstream.)

He said he is well aware of criticisms that remediation of other stretches of the river has included the removal of vegetation and stream bank features.

“We’re trying to leave more vegetation,” Chavez said. “We’re trying to leave the water birch. They don’t come back very easily, so we’re trying to leave them.”

Beau Downing is restoration coordinator for the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, which focuses on restoration of the river corridor during and after Superfund remediation. In April, he too described an effort during the design of Phase 3 to leave whenever possible features that support trout habitat.

“For Phase 3, we really looked for opportunities to go to stream banks that DEQ and NRDP both really like and add in some complexity,” he said. “Are they as good as a really well defined undercut bank? Maybe not. But at least it’s not some homogeneous, smooth-faced, double-vegetated lift.”

Kathy Hadley has advocated for years for a thorough yet heedful cleanup of the Clark Fork River. Her husband, Wayne Hadley, is a retired fisheries biologist. His former territory for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks included the Clark Fork River and his research about fish kills in the upper river played a key role in identifying the toxicity of streamside tailings as the cause.

During Kathy Hadley’s time with the Montana Wildlife Federation, the Natural Resource Damage Program and the National Wildlife Federation, for which she was chair, Hadley developed a reputation for seeking common ground.

Yet she is not confident that the Phase 3 cleanup will be much different from the phases already completed.

“I’m skeptical that they will do a good job going forward,” Hadley said.

She said people clearly identified important habitat to DEQ in the stretch of river near the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site yet that habitat did not survive cleanup, she said.

DEQ is lowering stream bank elevations, which are abnormally high because of tailings deposits, so the river can periodically overflow the banks — as it did before being radically altered by contamination. That work does not seem controversial.

Many of the exposed banks reveal thick layers of tailings.

In those situations, Chavez said, the EPA’s Record of Decision “very specifically calls for removal.”

Kevin Stone, a DEQ spokesman, expressed similar thoughts in late May.

“While existing bank structures may provide fish habitat in the present the contaminated materials that they contain pose long-term negative impacts to the Clark Fork ecosystem,” Stone said. “Removing that contamination is a critical step to ensuring a sustainably healthy river.”

Leone said the coalition supports lowering elevations to encourage overbank flows during flooding, events that “will naturally create conditions that support flourishing diverse woody vegetation (willows, water birch, cottonwood) on the floodplain.”

Chavez anticipates the Phase 3 work will continue through December 2022, barring major delays caused by weather. Part of that work will include planting roughly 150,000 willows along the streambanks. Cuttings will come from willows adapted to the regional climate.

Weather affects rivers as they naturally evolve, a process that helps keep the streams and riparian zones healthy, he said.

A cataclysmic flood in 1908 transported contaminated tailings downstream and spread them in deep drifts across the Clark Fork’s floodplain.

Later, the Anaconda Co. built the Warm Springs settling ponds upstream to try to capture contaminated sediments to help guard against a reoccurrence.

In 1977, Atlantic Richfield Co. acquired the Anaconda Co. Three years later, Congress passed the legislation creating the federal Superfund program. And ARCO became responsible for addressing the massive pollution left behind by the once-powerful company that mined and smelted ore.

The EPA’s Clark Fork River Operable Unit stretches from the river’s headwaters near Warm Springs to the former Milltown Reservoir east of Missoula. But the majority of the cleanup will occur from Warm Springs downstream to Garrison — a section of roughly 45 miles referred to as Reach A. Pollutants include heavy metals — cadmium, copper, zinc and lead — and arsenic.

In 2008, 25 years after the state sued ARCO for damage to natural resources, the parties reached a settlement. The final settlement totaled $169 million. Of that, about $96 million was earmarked for DEQ for remediation of the Clark Fork River.

About $72 million remains after DEQ’s remediation of more than nine river miles during completion of Phases 1, 2, 5, 6, 15 and 16.

To date, DEQ has spent about $78 million toward completing the work outlined in the Record of Decision, the agency said. The settlement account accrues interest.

In addition to completed remediation of about 10 river miles and removal of millions of yards of contaminated material, DEQ said it “has completed pre-design work, test-pitting and site characterization, and geomorphological studies for future phases of remediation.”

An additional $72.5 million was allocated for natural resource restoration work at three sites: Butte Area One, Smelter Hill Uplands and the Upper Clark Fork.

One key concern for people who want the Clark Fork cleanup and restoration to be both comprehensive and more attuned to habitat is whether there’s enough money to fund it.

Chavez responded.

“That’s past my pay grade,” he said. “We’re actually trying to save money wherever we can and still do the remedy.”

He said DEQ is working to maximize efficiencies and streamline the remediation process. A decision matrix based on logic instead of passion could enhance discussions, he said.

Stone weighed in.

“DEQ is working with the Natural Resource Damage Program to develop a synchronized, long-term roadmap and timetable for remediation and restoration activities on the Clark Fork,” he said. “It is our belief that this concerted coordination will help to maximize available resources.”

An array of people who participated May 25 in a Clark Fork Coalition sponsored meeting in Deer Lodge complained the DEQ’s cleanup of other stretches of river had removed vegetation long-adapted to heavy metals and stream features such as undercut banks important to fish habitat in the Upper Clark Fork — once known as a remarkably productive fishery for brown trout.

Brown trout numbers have declined precipitously in recent years. Chavez has said he does not believe the decline is related to contamination released during cleanup. But he has acknowledged that removal of key trout cover could be a factor in the spiraling numbers of brown trout.

Chavez has said removal of streamside tailings could lead to a short-term loss to the fishery but a long-term gain over time.

Several members of the group that met May 25 in Deer Lodge emphasized that river stewards and people in rural Deer Lodge Valley do not have the political clout of larger communities or cities like Missoula or even Butte.

There was discussion of seeking renewed funding from DEQ or EPA to revitalize the Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee, or CFRTAC. The volunteer citizens organization would seek to help residents make informed choices and encourage participation in the Superfund remediation and restoration process.

Like the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee in Butte, the group would occasionally hire contractors to advise them.

DEQ has said the EPA is the entity that would fund CFRTAC again.

Chavez said the citizens need to keep talking to the EPA about funding.

“If there was a CFRTAC, we’d certainly support it,” he said.

The EPA could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Leone said CFRTAC could give river advocates a more active role in refining the cleanup.

“With some dedicated funding and a freshly revitalized CFRTAC, we’re hoping that cleanup processes will become more transparent and accountable,” Leone said.

“A functioning and vibrant community group that represents the interests of people that live and recreate on the river would go a long way towards increasing clout,” he said.

The DEQ’s Stone said the cleanup process does include opportunities for public input. He said the 2004 Record of Decision and the 2008 Consent Decree “were developed with significant public involvement.”

The public involvement process preceding the Phase 3 work occurred in 2016, he said. And design work for the next phase will begin by the end of 2021.

But people who question the DEQ’s approach say they want to have more frequent input than once every five years. They have observed that the agency, citizens and scientists studying the river are constantly learning about what works and what does not.

The Upper Clark Fork River’s challenges are not limited to contamination from past mining, milling and smelting. Drought can be an issue, as can sediment loads and de-watering from irrigation.

This year, a combination of comparatively low snowpack, an abnormally hot, dry summer and irrigation have sapped the river’s flow.

Low flows, the elimination of shade offered by riparian vegetation, the loss of cover from osprey and other predators and high water temperatures can doom the trout already beset by heavy metals, especially copper.

A fishing guide who attended the May 25 meeting in Deer Lodge said the brown trout fishery in the Upper Clark Fork once qualified as the state’s best.

Many people believe it could achieve that status again and even exceed it, absent current contamination but featuring suitable habitat.

The lingering questions are: How long will that take? What’s the best way to get there and how much will community input matter? And will the money run out before the work is adequately done?

Meanwhile, the river and its habitat keep changing.

Last year, following a fish kill in 2019, straw bale berms were placed at strategic spots near slickens to capture toxic runoff before it washed into the river. Cows from a nearby ranch consumed the berms they could reach.

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality plans to offer a public tour of the Phase 3 Cleanup along the Clark Fork River in late August or early September. Details to follow.

