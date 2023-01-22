Clark Fork River cleanup crawls forward

Not even close.

The EPA master plan published in1990 predicted Superfund cleanup of the Clark Fork River would be done by 1998.

In 2004, the EPA estimated remediation of the wounded river upstream of Garrison would require 10 construction seasons, with multiple crews working on properties concurrently.

Nope.

The latest and recently disclosed target date for completion is 2038. That means the earliest projection missed by 40 years.

And it’s not clear where the money will come from for remediating more than a dozen river stretches still needing cleanup between Galen and Garrison.

“There are legitimate questions about the ability to complete the cleanup with currently available funds, but DEQ is committed to finding the needed solutions to fulfilling our responsibilities,” said Kevin Stone, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

The DEQ and the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program say they are poised to pool funds to tackle both remedy and restoration in an integrated approach.

Doug Martin, restoration program chief for the NRDP, said a new Clark Fork River Strategic Plan will disclose details about this integration. DEQ says the Clark Fork River Strategic Plan “will serve as a roadmap for completing remediation and restoration work.”

A release date for the plan has not been disclosed.

But why has the cleanup taken so long?

Opinions vary. Theories abound.

Contributors included thorny negotiations among key players; contamination worse than imagined; a Riparian Evaluation System tool, meant to help guide cleanup, that withered on the vine; conflict between the EPA and the DEQ about the extent of cleanup; and more.

To start, it was a complex, unprecedented morass. The Clark Fork River had been polluted by historic mining, milling and smelting wastes for more than a century as it meandered 120 river miles from Warm Springs to Milltown. A catastrophic 1908 flood spread contamination across the river’s floodplain, depositing tailings toxic to plants, aquatic macroinvertebrates, fish and more. Arsenic posed a human health risk.

Prolonged negotiations among the EPA, DEQ and the Atlantic Richfield Co. pushed the start of cleanup of floodplain tailings and soils to Phase 1 remediation in 2013.

One debate had been whether the EPA or DEQ would be the lead agency for the cleanup.

DEQ agreed to cleanup responsibilities as part of a 2008 federal Consent Decree. That legal settlement came four years after a Record of Decision. A ROD identifies which cleanup alternatives will be used at a Superfund site.

Under federal Superfund law, Atlantic Richfield was on the hook for cleanup costs because it had purchased the Anaconda Co., the original polluter, in 1977. A separate settlement required Atlantic Richfield to pay millions of dollars to restore natural resources lost to the pollution.

‘Rife with complexities’

Kathy Hadley, a longtime river watchdog, and others helped ensure that the Clark Fork River was included in the EPA’s plans for Superfund cleanup in the upper Clark Fork Basin.

“I think that the river is a very complicated site that no one in EPA/DEQ really ever had a grasp on how long it would take to clean up,” Hadley said.

Karen Knudsen, executive director of the Clark Fork Coalition, described the cleanup as being rife with complexities and challenges, as well as buffeted by environmental, social, political and economic forces.

“It’s no surprise it’s taken so long,” Knudsen said.

Meanwhile, Joel Maes, raised in Anaconda and a longtime recreational user of the Clark Fork, decried what he described as protracted, mismanaged, unduly expensive and destructive efforts he said have defined cleanup efforts to date.

“For the huge sums of money spent, one would think that the consultants, the contractors and the state employees overseeing the transformation of a formerly-thriving but spot-contaminated ecosystem into a barren, weed-infested rock pile should bear responsibility for the disaster that has befallen the Clark Fork River,” Maes said.

The Record of Decision advised that “there is a strong desire to leave existing woody vegetation undisturbed.” Maes and other observers of the cleanup have lamented the loss of long-lived water birch and willows that clearly adapted long ago to metals contamination.

Contaminants throughout the Clark Fork River site include arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead and zinc. Copper poses a significant environmental threat and arsenic is the contaminant most associated with human risks.

Estimates before cleanup began calculated there were about 7.6 million cubic yards of tailings along the river between Warm Springs and Garrison, an area known as Reach A.

(One formula suggests about 2.22 cubic yards would fit in a pickup with an 8-foot bed.)

The EPA and DEQ differed — some say fiercely — about how ambitious the cleanup should be, with the EPA leaning toward a remedy that would remove fewer tailings, treat many contaminated areas on site and cost less.

The ROD outlined an approach that would address many of the wastes in place by adding lime through deep tilling.

“Use of in-situ treatment for significant portions of the impacted soils and vegetation areas will lessen short-term safety risks and environmental impacts, and allow for a shorter remedial action construction period,” the ROD observes.

Extensive contamination

Yet this in-situ treatment has been used sparingly. DEQ has worried that wastes left in place could eventually end up in the river as the stream migrates or floods transport soils.

An Explanation of Significant Differences, or ESD, document released in June 2015 rejected a much ballyhooed vegetation survey, known as RipES, developed by EPA and consultants. RipES was touted as a useful approach to determining the severity of contamination in impacted areas along the Clark Fork.

It did not work.

The ESD anticipated remedial design approaches to “severely impacted areas, impacted areas, and slightly impacted areas.”

Then, perhaps optimistically in regard to cost, it observed that even though the ESD resulted in a significant change in the scope of the river’s remedy, [it] “does not fundamentally alter the remedy with respect to…cost.”

Even though years of study and sampling preceded the Record of Decision, DEQ was still surprised by the scale of work. Why?

“EPA was the lead agency for the Superfund process leading up to the Consent Decree, including the remedial investigation which estimated the extent of contamination,” Stone said.

“The extent of contamination and the volume of removed material have both proved greater than was initially assessed,” he said.

“While in-situ treatment was included in the Record of Decision, the implemented remedy has and will continue to be focused on removal of contaminated soils and replacement with clean fill,” Stone said. “This has certainly been a factor in the cost of remediation, as the movement of contaminated material and fill are the primary cost drivers in each phase.

“DEQ has determined that the most effective and protective method of remediation for long-term river health is the removal of contaminated material, which is consistent with the ROD and ESD,” he said.

“The ROD included some in-situ options with exceptions, including if material was too deep or too wet to effectively be treated in-situ,” Stone said. “Design level sampling showed that many areas, particularly areas near the river, could not adequately be treated in-situ.”

Stone said treatment-in-place remains an option based on site-specific variables.

In 2020, attempts to characterize the extent of contamination continued. DEQ and NRDP dug about 550 test pits along the river to characterize unsampled portions of the river not yet remediated.

“Generally, we didn’t find anything too surprising,” said Brian Bartkowiak, an environmental science specialist for NRDP.

“The majority of contamination is near the river and decreases as you move downstream,” he said. “The characterization allowed us to predict the amount of contamination by phase which allowed us to develop a detailed cost estimate for completing the cleanup.”

Bartkowiak said the estimate will be released with the Strategic Plan.

More recently, Missouri River Contractors trucks with side-dump trailers have hauled load after load, day after day, from where work has been underway west of Warm Springs to a repository in the Opportunity Ponds. Efforts to site a repository closer to the river failed.

Slickens

Thus, the extensive and expensive removals continue, with the latest work underway along the river near the Galen Road on Phase 4a.

Some observers have suggested that deeply contaminated areas where nothing grows, known as “slickens,” should have been the primary focus. Their surface-level contaminants have been a source of fish kills.

To date, DEQ contractors have completed phases 1, 2, 5, 6, 15 and 16 out of 22 phases. Phases 3 and 4a are in active construction and phase 7 “is undergoing pre-construction activities,” DEQ said.

The main focus continues to be the river between Warm Springs and Garrison. Deposits from the 1908 flood were more injurious in this roughly 45-mile stretch than downstream.

No one seems happy with the cleanup of phase 5, which addressed tailings deposited along a stretch of river property then owned by the Clark Fork Coalition. Plantings were too far removed from groundwater. Today, plastic guards designed to protect vegetation from browsing deer stand empty in forlorn arrays.

Debate continues about whether remediation should err on the side of full removal or be more surgical, excising only the most contaminated areas and treating other impacted areas with lime.

“Removals will be based on the revised channel migration zone, with additional removals outside of that zone within the 100-year floodplain based on protectiveness as discussed in the Clark Fork River Strategic Plan,” Martin said.

Peter Nielsen was an organizer of the Clark Fork Coalition in Missoula in 1985 and served as the nonprofit’s executive director from 1986-92.

Nielsen has long advocated for tailings removal as opposed to in-situ treatment. Tailings removal and restoration offer the only truly permanent solution, he said.

“The mess was made more than 100 years ago,” Nielsen said. “It’s a big job and will take time to do it right. While we all want quick results, we shouldn’t resort to quick and dirty shortcuts today.”

He said the initial estimate of 10 construction seasons was too optimistic.

“There was big momentum towards in-place treatment, and gravel berms along the river to prevent surface runoff,” Nielsen said. “ARCO was totally behind it.”

He said he was glad that trend reversed.

“The cleanup has been much more complete and effective than originally envisioned. It’s taken longer, but its benefits will be much greater and long lasting,” Nielsen said.

Knudsen offered similar thoughts, saying the Coalition favors full and permanent removal.

Liming limits?

Hans Lampert and his family work a ranch along the Clark Fork River not far from its headwaters. He said the crop potential of property that was deep tilled and treated years ago with lime during a demonstration project faded over time.

“It worked pretty well for three to five years,” Lampert said. “It just kind of fell apart again.”

He said cleanup Phases 2, 3 and 4 have affected his family’s ranch.

Lampert said he believes full removal of contamination “is probably the long-term fix.” But he said the clean fill brought in to replace the comparatively clean floodplain soils that were excavated along with contaminated soils is not as productive and is more vulnerable to being overgrazed.

Joe Griffin, a hydrogeologist, serves on the Clark Fork Coalition’s Technical Advisory Committee. A former DEQ employee, Griffin is a member also of the Citizens Technical Environmental Committee in Butte.

Griffin said EPA warned that there wasn’t enough money to do the extensive removals envisioned by DEQ. On the other hand, he said, rivers move across their floodplain over time and there are risks that contaminants could be re-entrained in the river system.

Perhaps there’s a middle ground that recognizes the money is running out and selective removal might be the most prudent course, he said.

“I really think DEQ has gone overboard with their removal,” Griffin said.

Alex Leone, Anaconda-based restoration policy manager for the Clark Fork Coalition, has bemoaned what he has described as DEQ’s Walmart parking lot approach to cleanup — leaving a flattened, vegetation denuded expanse after cleanup.

But Leone also cited the status of Arrowstone Park in Deer Lodge as evidence that in-situ treatment could be a temporary fix. Tailings have resurfaced at the park, where contamination was left in place and treated with lime.

An EPA study of the impact of mining-related wastes on the Clark Fork reported that “essentially no fish existed in the upper Clark Fork River dating from the late 1800s into the 1950s.” Fish populations began to rebound somewhat after construction of the third Warm Springs settling pond in the 1950s.

State studies show contemporary trout populations are significantly depressed compared to reference streams in Montana. For reasons that are not entirely clear, a once lively brown trout fishery in the upper Clark Fork has diminished since cleanup began. For one thing, remediation has removed vegetative cover and undercut banks that cool and shelter trout.

Money

A 2008 settlement of litigation with the Atlantic Richfield Co. yielded about $94 million for remediation and about $27 million for restoration.

In December 2020, the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program referenced that settlement.

“At the time of the 2008 Consent Decree for the Clark Fork River Operable Unit, the funding received to implement the CFROU Record of Decision and the 2007 Restoration Plan was not sufficient to implement all remedy and restoration actions,” the NRDP reported.

With roughly 15 more years of remediation ahead, where will the money come from to make it happen?

Martin said integrated remedy and restoration will help assure cost-effective completion of both.

Could there be other sources of funding?

The Consent Decree defines a “round robin” process that could be triggered by “Additional Response Costs.” In this scenario, the EPA, the state and Atlantic Richfield could be liable for cleanup costs, with the EPA paying up to the first $5 million, the state the second $5 million and Atlantic Richfield the next.

Few people close to the cleanup believe the round robin process will happen.

Stone said “DEQ has not made any decisions about pursuing that option.”

Knudsen said the Clark Fork Coalition’s donors have supported a host of projects along the Clark Fork River that have enhanced the river and its feeder creeks and tributaries – projects that have saved DEQ and NRDP money in the long run.

“We have raised a lot of money over the years,” she said.

The Coalition intends to continue that work, Knudsen said.

She cited the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act of 2022, which passed in the U.S. House but would need to be re-introduced in 118th Congress, as a possible source of money.

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., weighed in.

“I always stand with Montanans to protect our public lands and wildlife, along with the thousands of good-paying jobs that rely on them,” Tester said. “That’s why I’m working with Republicans and Democrats to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. It’s time to get this done.”

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said he would hope to see the bill made stronger by adding language that could reverse a federal court decision related to Canada lynx habitat. Daines has said reversing the Cottonwood decision would stop “frivolous litigation from tying up Montana forestry projects.”

Moving forward

Meanwhile, Hadley said she is optimistic that a grant from EPA will fund the Clark Fork River Technical Assistance Committee, which has lacked funding for more than eight years. The Technical Assistance Grant helps communities participate in Superfund cleanup decision making.

Stone said the state intends to keep working straight through until the work is done.

“Per the strategic plan, the intention is to be in construction every year, with options for multiple construction projects occurring completely until completion,” he said.

Knudsen said it’s “all hands on deck” among the staff, board, advisors and supporters of the Clark Fork Coalition to sustain the quest for a healthy river.

“Let’s get this done right,” she said. “Let’s get it done completely and comprehensively.”