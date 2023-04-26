DEER LODGE – Longtime river watchdog Kathy Hadley asked what seemed to be the night’s cut-to-the-chase question.

She inquired Tuesday about a new approach proposed for Superfund remediation of the Clark Fork River. Hadley asked whether the plan will leave toxic contaminants in the river’s floodplain.

Yes, it will, replied Kevin Stone, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ.

Doug Martin, restoration program chief for the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, or NRDP, offered perspective.

He noted that large-scale environmental remediation projects routinely leave some measure of wastes in place and cited the Milltown Dam cleanup as one example.

The exchange occurred during a public meeting in Deer Lodge that included presentations about the Clark Fork River Operable Unit Strategic Plan and related questions. Nearly 60 people attended the gathering at the Powell County Community Center.

One was Toni Chew. She said she came to ask about plans for Arrowstone Park, a popular Deer Lodge riverside park where contamination has begun to surface after a remediation completed years ago.

“I want to walk in a clean Arrowstone Park,” Chew said.

Katie Garcin-Forba, a bureau chief for DEQ, responded that discussion about the design for an Arrowstone-specific remedy is underway. Work there is scheduled to begin in 2025. Garcin-Forba and Molly Roby of EPA said they are working with Powell County to address concerns about the park.

Amanda Cooley, the county’s planning director, was at the meeting. As was Jordan Green, Deer Lodge’s chief administrative officer.

After the meeting, Chew said she has observed children in Arrowstone Park playing in bare soil. Sites adjacent to the river where vegetation is absent are often barren because of contamination.

DEQ and NRDP collaborated to draft the Clark Fork Strategic Plan to guide remaining phases of cleanup work on the river between Galen and Garrison. One motivation for a new approach was the recognition that money for cleanup was going to run out before the work was done.

Hadley asked about that too.

Given that the agencies have spent about $106 million on remediating five phases and have about $105 million left to tackle 15 more, Hadley wondered how that was going to play out.

One piece of the official answer is that the Strategic Plan approach generally will remove contaminated tailings along a narrower corridor adjacent to the river. DEQ has said research about the Clark Fork’s anticipated “channel migration zone” allows the agencies to prioritize removing contamination most vulnerable to the river channel’s migration.

A catastrophic flood in 1908 deposited mining and smelting wastes from upstream along the Clark Fork River’s floodplain. Major contaminants include arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead and zinc.

Brian Bartkowiak, an environmental science specialist for NRDP, said the channel migration zone research should help guide cleanup that is effective and cost-effective.

“We don’t want to run out of money before the cleanup is finished,” Bartkowiak said, acknowledging that the Strategic Plan will remove less material from the floodplain.

The Clark Fork River Operable Unit is part of an EPA Superfund site and DEQ and NRDP are responsible, respectively, for remediating and restoring contaminated stretches of river.

Funding for remediation and restoration was secured, through lawsuits and Superfund agreements, with Atlantic Richfield, which acquired the original polluter, the Anaconda Co., in 1977.

In 2008, Atlantic Richfield paid the state about $122 million for the Clark Fork work, with $95 million earmarked for DEQ’s cleanup and $27 million for the NRDP’s role restoring and replacing damaged natural resources.

The related consent decree made provisions for “round robin” funding if the money runs out. In this arrangement, the EPA, the state and Atlantic Richfield would share liability for additional costs.

The river operable unit meanders about 120 river miles from Warm Springs to Missoula. The remediation and restoration work focuses primarily on a 43-mile stretch from Warm Springs to Garrison. This Reach A was divided into 22 sections referred to as phases.

Agency officials at Tuesday night’s meeting repeatedly referenced the high costs of transporting excavated tailings by truck to a repository site in the Opportunity Ponds.

Garcin-Forba suggested one potential cost-savings measure would be siting a repository closer to the work as it proceeds downstream toward Garrison.

In 2017, a DEQ-funded study determined that Opportunity Ponds remained the most appropriate repository location for remaining phases upstream of Deer Lodge. DEQ said other locations might be investigated in the years to come on lands either owned by the state or downstream of Deer Lodge.

Officials acknowledged that a few landowners along the river have not yet provided permission for cleanup work to proceed.

Separately, Martin referenced recent fish census work by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks that found very few fish in the vicinity of Phase One. He said habitat in that area has recovered nicely since remedial work and said he does not believe the cleanup itself can be solely blamed for the decline in the fish population. This stretch of river at the headwaters of the Clark Fork once hosted large numbers of brown trout.

Some observers have speculated that the removal of riparian cover and “undercut banks” have made this stretch of river less hospitable to trout.

The Strategic Plan also emphasizes the need to keep the public informed and involved about cleanup and restoration decisions.

“At minimum, the state will hold two public meetings a year to discuss with the public what has been completed, what is planned and monitoring data that shows what is working and what needs to be changed,” the plan prescribes.

Cleanup and restoration work on the Clark Fork began in 2010. The latest target date for completion is 2038, with maintenance work and related costs to continue past that date.

The state will accept comment on the draft Clark Fork River Operable Unit Strategic Plan until May 21. Comments can be submitted by mail or electronically.

To view the Strategic Plan and Executive Summary or learn how to submit comments, visit: https://dojmt.gov/lands/nrdp-public-notices/notices-of-public-comment