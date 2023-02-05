EDITOR’S NOTE: If directors of movies and television shows can release sequels, we at The Montana Standard decided to take a page from one of our previous “scripts” and give it a go, too! The story featured below is a sequel to last year’s story titled “Butte in 1923 — the good, the bad and the ugly revealed.” Much of the “screenplay” comes right out of the pages of the 1923 Butte City Directory.

Normally, a city directory is not considered a great book to read. They’re not light-hearted literature by any stretch of the imagination, and if you’re looking for a riveting ending, there’s none to be had. No nail-biting chapters, either. But within the pages of these books, a wealth of information assuredly awaits, all at your fingertips.

Need to know about a specific physician or view the list of schools and churches? Is there a theater or restaurant nearby? The 1923 Butte City Directory answered those questions and much more.

How about this question — just how many insurance agents worked in Butte 100 years ago? Well that answer was a bit startling because there were 473, mostly men, some women, selling insurance. Many had offices in the first block of West Granite Street, specifically the Silver Bow Block at 32 W. Granite.

An introductory feature in the 1923 directory described the Mining City as “an odd and interesting combination of mining camp, modern metropolis, manufacturing point and well-kept residential center.”

The proof behind that statement was in the list of mines from 100 years ago — 102. Head back to the 1906 Butte City Directory and the mines numbered 291. So yes, 17 years later, Butte had become a cross between a mining camp and a metropolis.

The directory’s commentator further explained that Butte was “a city of broad contrasts where the finer instincts of modern city struggle constantly with the old order of things.”

The reason could again be found within the city directory’s pages, which listed the mining camp’s diverse residents — many of whom were immigrants. If you needed further proof, browse through the 100-year-old publication and you will find ethnicities from across the globe, with such surnames as Harrington, Giachetti, Perko, Chinn, Haberbeck, Kainu, McCool, Carna, Nagel, Schilling, Calvetti, McAvoy, Kaasalainen, Murphy, Favero and thousands more. Sullivan, by the way, was once again the directory’s most popular surname.

Newly formed clubs substantiated the claim that this town was built, in large part, because of its immigrant population. Now living thousands of miles away from their origins, these newcomers would embrace their new homeland, while still holding steadfast to their heritages by forming such clubs as the Serb Benevolent Society, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Daughters of Erin, Independent Order of B’nai B’rith, Sons and Daughters of St. George, the Cristoforo Colombo Society, United Serbian Society, Sons and Daughters of Norway, the Order of Herman Sons, along with the Sisters of Herman Sons, the St. Jean Baptiste Society and the Swede Finnish Temperance Society.

Need more evidence? Read through the list of Butte’s streets and avenues. It’s obvious many were named as such to pay homage to not-to-be-forgotten homelands. A Scottish person must have named Caledonia, which was an endearing old term for Scotland, and a native of France surely had come up with Lepic to honor Louis Lepic, a cavalry commander during the French Revolutionary War. Dresden may be a German city, but it was also a street in Butte. Respect was paid to Austria with a street named Vienna, and up in the Irish neighborhood of Dublin Gulch, one street was named Emerald.

Just as it is today, 100 years ago, the streets of Granite and Broadway were important thoroughfares of Uptown Butte’s busy business district. Housed within these perimeters were a courthouse, theaters, hotels, retail and specialty stores, markets, along with a hodgepodge of other businesses.

The filmmakers of the Paramount+ series “1923” used the first couple blocks of Broadway and Granite more than a few times while filming episodes last year. Several facades were put up so those tuning into the series would be beckoned back 100 years ago to the cowboy town of Bozeman, not the mining town of Butte, hence such erected signs as Hotel Bozeman, Bozeman Civic Center and Bozeman Town Hall.

Although both Butte and Bozeman were discovered in 1864, the similarities end there. Let’s be honest — it would be beyond farfetched if those Montana cowboys were rounding up their cattle not on a sprawling ranch, but at the Original Mine Yard. If you look a bit closer, though, there is bit more of Butte in “1923” than one might think.

Case in point — the Dodge Bros. Motor Vehicles façade at the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation, 20 W. Broadway St. The Butte business did, indeed, exist 100 years ago, but at the next street down at 225 W. Park. A similar business was the Butte Motor Truck Co., which did operate at 135 W. Broadway St., and the Montana Cadillac Co. was housed at 55 W. Granite St.

Last year, Beautiful Things on Broadway, 27 W. Broadway St., was transformed into Schuman’s Consignment. Currently, Sassy Consignment and Sales, 19 W. Broadway, is just next door. For the series, Sassy was transformed into Annie’s Boutique.

In 1923, there were two second-hand stores housed on the south side of West Broadway Street. George Oechsli’s business was at 42 W. Broadway, and Bernard Kopald ran his shop at 58 W. Broadway.

The other side of the fictional Schuman’s included an ornate sign and car advertising tours for Yellowstone National Park, which a Butte Miner reporter described 100 years ago as “God’s triumph of earthly beauties.” Because Bozeman was less than 80 miles away from the popular park, the town did, indeed, sponsor tours. Butte did, too.

During the first couple decades of the 1900s, the Mining City touted the park on numerous occasions, and although more than 160 miles away, offered up several contests with a tour of the park as the grand prize.

Hot off the press at 121 W. Broadway St. was one of the Mining City’s daily newspapers, The Butte Miner. The old Butte Inter Mountain building, an architectural phenomenon, stood at 26 W. Granite Street, but by 1923, was home to the Butte Daily Post for a short time. Butte’s only evening newspaper would soon move to its new home at 100 S. Main St.

The first two blocks of West Granite Street also housed not just the courthouse and water company, but the Silver Bow Club, the Lenox Hotel and the Silver Bow Block along with the Barnard Block.

A medical facility of sorts was also advertised at 26 W. Granite St. Dr. Albert Abrahms had established the Electronic Hospital, specializing in chronic and so-called incurable diseases. Other physicians had offices there, too, and right next door in the Silver Bow Block, numerous lawyers had set up shop. Just across the street, where The Montana Standard is now located, Passmore & Co. worked its magic in the real estate business.

In the first half of the 20th century, young, old and everyone in between wore hats. Two millinery stores on West Broadway Street capitalized on the long-term popularity of standard headgear — Gilberg & Co. along with The Florence.

The makers of “1923” must have done their homework and learned that in 1923, Butte’s patrons of the arts had a “baker’s dozen” to choose from when heading off to see a movie or a play. Hence, the movie posters put up last year on the side of the old Harrington’s Restaurant. With the majority of theaters in Uptown Butte, two were located in the first couple of blocks of West Broadway — the Liberty and the Empress.

Back in the day, residents must have collectively had a sweet tooth. Actual bakeries numbered 22, but none would be found on Broadway or Granite. Confectioneries totaled 75, with Louis Cohen holding court with his wholesale confectionery business at 66 W. Broadway St. The astute businessman ran a wholesale cigar company as well.

As for barbers, 93 had opened for business throughout Butte, with a handful doing business on both streets.

Restaurants were numerous as well, with 79 listed in the city directory. The first two blocks of West Broadway had their fair share, including The Moxom Café, Purity Cafeteria, the Creamery Café, Mudro Grill and the X-Ray Café, where “popular prices prevail.”

A prominent “1923” business on West Granite Street was the Madison Power Co. Back then, Butte residents relied on the Montana Power Co.

Alcoholic beverages were “strictly” verboten as prohibition was the law of the land. Therefore, Butte patrons weren’t bellying up to the bar for a nice cold beer or a shot or two of whiskey. Or were they?

Just before these saloons were “permanently” shut down, there were enough drinking establishments to wet many a whistle — 253 to be exact. The start of 1919 changed the trajectory and “soft drinks” and cigars became all the rage. So much so that 200 soda parlors were listed in the 1923 city directory. That’s right, “pop” had become the preferred beverage because it would be unfathomable that Butte residents would flout the law — right?

The Silver Dollar Soda Shop was where “1923” actors were filmed stopping for a “soda.” Today, Butte has its own Silver Dollar, bur it's a saloon, not a soda shop, and it’s located at 133 S. Main St.

Oddly enough, 100 years ago, neither Granite nor Broadway streets had very many of these “parlors.” Park Street had its fair share, and many more were housed on Main and Montana streets. What was completely absent on these two busy blocks were pool halls, which numbered 40 citywide, and meat markets, with a list of 70 all throughout Butte.

Hotels were another matter, at least on Broadway. It would not be stretching the truth if one were to say there was plenty of room at the inn 100 years ago. The Mining City had 407 boarding houses, hotels and lodging houses. In just the first two blocks on West Broadway, there were six hotels — the Leggat, which boasted it was Butte’s only fireproof hotel, along with the Grand, the Morris, the Argyle, the Laurenz, and the Kenwood, which last year was transformed into the Hotel Bozeman.

In 1923, Butte was described as “a city set on a hill which cannot be hid,” and 100 years later, the town remains in the limelight. While “1923” gets a bit of the credit, the bulk belongs elsewhere.

One hundred years ago, the directory’s writer left out a vital component when he stated that Butte’s streets and homes were “actually built on a foundation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other metals stored in the richest hill on earth on which the city stands.”

That vital component was its people, as diverse as the metals found beneath the ground. The majority played a part in the mining camp’s success, and together these pioneers put Butte, America on the map. Fast forward and it’s 2023, and that pioneer spirit remains embedded, thanks in large part to the men and women of Butte’s past, all of whom dared to dream.

Close 1 of 32 Yellowstone National Park tours Employees of The Montana Standard spent an evening last September checking out all the facades on West Broadway Street before they were taken down. A '1923' crew member was happy to take the photograph. Pictured here, from left, are Tracy Thornton, Heather Carlson, Jamie Rowling, Kate Kunnert, Kim LaBreche and Jenean Kujawa. Town Hall The Butte Water Co. was transformed into Bozeman's Town Hall. Tinka's Toy Store Toys galore could apparently be found at Tinka's. In 1923, stores such as Hennessy's, Symon's and McConnell's all had toy departments. Temperance movement The temperance movement got its start in Ohio and it eventually made its way west. These film extras were making their feelings known by protesting outside the fictional Silver Dollar Soda Shop. Sweet Blossom Peas Above this garage on West Granite Street is a sign, Sweet Blossom Peas. Similar to Anaconda's Art in the Park, Bozeman has a three-day summer event as well, the Sweet Pea Festival. Street scene with Hudson car An extra on the set of "1923" takes a break from filming and leans back against a Hudson luxury car. Silver Dollar Soda Shop The Silver Dollar Soda Shop was where a cowboy could have a 'soda' or two 100 years ago. Side of the old Harrington's One poster featured here promoted a 1923 Frank Lloyd silent film, which starred Corinne Griffith, Conway Tearle and Clara Bow. Shuman's Consignment In reality, the fictional Shuman's Consignment is home to Beautiful Things on Broadway at 27 W. Broadway St. Real estate offices Some fictitious Bozeman real estate agents did business next door to the Bozeman Town Hall, also known as the Butte Water Co. Opal's Diner There were several cafes and diners on West Broadway Street 100 years ago. For “1923,” Opal's Diner was opened for business. Model T To protect it from the rain, plastic partially covered this Model T while it was parked in front of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse. Madison Power Company The Madison Power Company on West Broadway Street was part of the “1923” scenery. Lyman Cigarettes Tobacco products could be found in any number of Butte establishments 100 years ago, including the Bismarck at 15 W. Granite St., and the Broadway Cigar Store, 30 W. Broadway St. Lindley Place Market Highest quality, along with lowest prices, was what the fictitious Lindley Place Market was advertising 100 years ago. In reality, this market would have had some stiff competition as, according to the 1923 Butte City Directory, the Mining City had 258 grocery stores. Lights on West Granite Street It was 'lights, camera, action' on Granite Street. Lamppost To help set the stage for “1923,” period lampposts were placed in the Uptown Butte streets. Hotel Bozeman The Hotel Bozeman facade was featured prominently on West Broadway Street. In actuality, the Butte building is the Kenwood. Horses Horses were also 'extras' in the Paramount+ series, “1923.” Heine Fur Pictured here is the fictional Heine Fur. Butte, in 1923, had three fur shops. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren The lead actors of “1923,” Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are seen here during an action sequence on West Broadway Street. Former Club 13 A movie poster covers up the window of this 'soda' joint, which, for many years, was a favorite watering hole in Uptown Butte, Club 13. Dodge Brothers The facade outside the Piccadilly Museum of Transportation, 20 W. Broadway St., featured the Dodge Brothers Motor Vehicles. Dentist office A Bozeman dentist office from “1923” was featured here. One hundred years ago, the Butte Dental Laboratory was housed in the Silver Bow Block. Classic Hudson Another classic Hudson was used during the filming of “1923.” Bozeman County Jail Perhaps some “1923” Duttons ended up in this makeshift Bozeman County Jail. Bozeman Civic Center Butte's old bus deport was transformed into the Bozeman Civic Center. Boxing ring Boxers Jack Dempsey and Tommy Gibbons did not meet in the ring in Bozeman, nor in Butte. In reality, the match was held in Shelby, Montana on July 4, 1923. Note that the Original headframe, lit up in red, is part of this picture's backdrop. Barber shop Butte's barber shops from 1923 included establishments run by R.D. Pelletier and J.D. Lambros. Annie's Boutique For a brief time, Sassy Consignment and Sales, 19 W. Broadway, was transformed into Annie's Boutique. Thea Sheehan had her own boutique 100 years ago — at 103 W. Broadway St. '1923' extras photo 2 A bus dropped these extras off on West Granite Street. '1923' extras “1923” extras are seen here getting ready for a day of work on West Granite Street. 