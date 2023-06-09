Citizens Alliance Bank has completed its acquisition of Granite Mountain Bank and its branches in Butte, Drummond and Philipsburg.

Citizens, an independent community bank headquartered in Clara City, Minnesota, says the acquisition was completed on June 2 and it is committed to “preserving the exceptional level of customer service that GMB customers have come to rely on.”

“Citizens Alliance Bank eagerly looks forward to the opportunity to serve these communities and build upon the strong foundation that Granite Mountain Bank has established over the years,” it said in a news release sent to The Montana Standard on Friday.

It says from June 3 to Aug. 5, former Granite Mountain Bank customers may continue to use their existing debit cards and check stock. Starting Aug. 5, customers will be transitioned onto Citizens Alliance Bank’s core system computer platform.

“Former Granite Mountain Bank customers will be kept apprised of changes related to this conversion over this summer,” Citizens said. “You will be notified in a timely manner to enable you to stay connected to your banker and your accounts.”

Citizens says it has assets exceeding $1.3 billion and has already established a strong presence in Montana through its offices in Great Falls, Seeley Lake, and Lincoln.