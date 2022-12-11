Cindi Shaw: Reflections on an 'Uptown girl's' 16 years as a commissioner

Cindi Shaw never gets through an entire sandwich at Sparky’s Garage without folks stopping by her table, wherever she’s sitting that day, to say hey and chat.

On such a day last February, when it was Butte cold outside but cozy and lively inside, three people at different times came by, leaned in, and cut into her lunch conversation with another.

One guy just wanted to say hi, another said he was sad she wasn’t running for another term on the Council of Commissioners, and the third really bent her ear.

Through phone calls with county officials and police, Shaw had assisted the woman’s quest to get a camper and the drug users who stayed in it off her street. Shaw called it “the worst crap-hole in my district.”

It was a months-long mission but that morning, community enrichment officials and police showed up and the camper was towed away over the protest of its occupants. The constituent, awash with relief, thanked Shaw for her help.

As the lady walked away, Shaw pondered for a moment, her eyes glassy with reflection.

“That’s why I love what I do,” she said. “I’ve got a tear in my eye but that is why I love what I do. I’ll take every little positive thing I can get.”

It all fit the moment because she was talking to a Montana Standard reporter about her time as a Butte-Silver Bow commissioner.

For 16 years, Shaw has fielded phone calls and emails from her Uptown constituents day and night and gone to bat for them on problems big and small — from crime in the streets to fireworks at night to snow on the sidewalks.

She always listens because it’s who she is and it’s part of the job, does what she can if and when she can, and can even take seemingly no-win scenarios in stride.

Take a never-ending see-saw affair that plays out for months every winter, thanks in part to a Butte-Silver Bow ordinance that requires residents and businesses to shovel their walks after the snow flies.

“Residents in doing so shovel the snow onto the street,” said Ken Neighbor, Shaw’s significant other of 10 years. “With the street snow, she will get complaints that the city needs to plow the streets so vehicles can get through.

“Often plowing puts the snow back on the sidewalks or blocks the residents’ vehicles,” he said. “Given all the issues confronting Uptown, she’ll conclude with a smile and state, ‘That’s my world, that’s my hood.’”

Shaw has taken stands in plenty of controversial whirlwinds. There have been policy fights over fireworks and demolitions and drinking, to name a few, and there was even a months-long catfight among some commissioners that got nasty until Shaw stepped in and said, in essence, “Knock it off.”

She refereed that in her role as council chair, a post all 12 commissioners elect internally along with a vice chair. Of her 16 years on council, Shaw has been chair or vice chair for 12. She’s been chair the past two years.

The chair sets the weekly agenda, takes turns with the chief executive in presiding over council meetings, and is the face of the local legislative branch at ribbon-cuttings and celebrations and other big community events.

If fellow commissioners don’t like the way a chairwoman or chairman runs the show, they can vote the person out next time. With Shaw, who will soon turn 75, they have repeatedly voted her in.

For good reason, says Dave Palmer.

“They have a lot of faith in the person they select as the chairperson or vice chair and they expect them to carry the bigger part of the load, do the background work,” said Palmer, who was chief executive from 2017 to 2020 and a commissioner for 20 years before that.

Shaw did the extra legwork and part of her job as a commissioner, she figures, was knowing as much as she could about everything going on in all of Butte-Silver Bow County and its government.

She’s familiar with every department and also every county board and commission, the latter because she’s been to their meetings, talked to their members and, most importantly, listened and learned.

She has served on boards and commissions, too, including repeated reappointments by chief executives to the Board of Health, a largely autonomous group that played a huge role in responding to the COVID pandemic.

Karen Sullivan was Butte-Silver Bow’s health officer during that time, and for several years prior, and said Shaw was a “constant thread” throughout.

“She was always willing to be reappointed because she truly understands the mission of public health and its absolute importance to the well-being of the community,” said Sullivan, who retired in late 2021.

But of all her roles, it’s the day-to-day, behind-the-scenes work Shaw does for constituents — stuff that rarely makes a splash in local media — that drives her.

“She paid attention to people in her district and when they had concerns she worked on them and she always returned their calls,” Palmer said. “I think that’s what people think of in a commissioner and she did a good job doing it.”

Commissioner Michele Shea has learned a lot from Shaw during her first term on council. Shea was re-elected in November and will start her second term in January, this time without Shaw on the council.

“Cindi is all-in on representing her constituency,” Shea said. “She does her homework and keeps her word, always acting with the best interests of the public in mind.”

HER PATH TO BUTTE

Shaw was born in Rochester, New York in 1948, the second of six kids, and moved around a lot growing up. Her father, Roger Stiller, was in the Navy during World War II and spent several years in the reserves after that.

His military and civilian jobs took the family to several places, including Washington, D.C., Rhode Island, New Jersey and Chicago. Shaw spent her first two years of high school at the St. Elizabeth Academy for Girls in Morristown, New Jersey, and her junior and senior years at Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Illinois.

She spent a year at the University of Illinois and met her first husband there. She married at 19, had a daughter, Heather, and later divorced. She became a paralegal at age 39, loved it, and later became a licensed private investigator.

Her career and personal paths took her to Wisconsin, Arizona and Oregon, some of her time working at large law firms, and she met her second husband, Bill Shaw, in Springfield, Oregon.

He was an electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, a post that took them to Butte in 1998. They later divorced but Shaw fell in love with Butte and has been a self-proclaimed “Uptown girl” ever since. She still lives in a modest miner’s cottage on the Hill built in 1885.

Shaw took her first stab at political office by running for Butte-Silver Bow assessor in 2004. She was up against Dan Fisher and Chuck Boyle, two widely known Butte natives with deep family roots here.

“I beat the bushes,” Shaw said. “I went door to door.”

On primary election night, she went to the courthouse to watch the results come in on a little closed-caption TV. She sat down, not knowing that Fisher and Boyle were behind her watching the results, too.

“I had never met my competition and they had never met me,” Shaw recalls. “The returns came out and I’d gotten quite a few votes but still finished in third. I remember that someone said, ‘Who in the hell is Cindi Shaw?’ I was too embarrassed to turn around and say, ‘That’s me.’”

Only the top two vote-getters advanced to the 2004 general election in November. Fisher won that and has been assessor ever since, having won re-election four times.

Shaw still wanted to get involved and another chance presented itself immediately. Primary voters had approved a once-a-decade review of local government in Butte-Silver Bow and any resident could run for a committee that would study it for two years and recommend changes to the charter.

The top nine vote-getters would get seats on the committee and 29 people filed, Shaw said. This time she came in fourth. She was in.

The committee went through the entire city-county charter, word-by-word, and ultimately recommended several changes that were all overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2006. They included changes to hiring-and-firing, giving the chief executive oversight of community enrichment and Superfund activities and making animal control its own department.

For Shaw, it was essentially a two-year dive into the workings — and non-workings — of Butte-Silver Bow’s government, and she parlayed that knowledge into a run for the District 11 council seat.

The incumbent, Ted Bury, wasn’t seeking re-election in 2006 and Shaw and two others got in.

“I could see needs in Uptown and I felt like the district deserved to have an active representative,” she said.

She campaigned ‘old school’ once again, putting out yard signs, doing a newsletter and walking a district that includes the northern half of Uptown Butte.

“I went to every door in the district. Every door,” Shaw said. “So many people said, ‘No one has ever come to my door like this.’ And that was the start of my career.”

It started officially on Nov. 7, 2006 when she won the election, getting 548 votes to 401 for Michael Hogart. She took office in January 2007 and has been a commissioner since.

A COMMISSIONER ‘CAREER’

Shaw was retired professionally when she was elected so she had time to be a full-time commissioner for less than part-time pay. Commissioners were paid less than $6,000 annually and travel expenses came out of that.

But in every sense, the past 16 years have been a career for Shaw, with one constant cornerstone.

“My very first (campaign) sign had a slogan that said, ‘Dedicated to service’ because that’s how I felt in my heart,” she said.

Shaw has been re-elected three times — in 2010, 2014 and 2018 — and has used the same signs with the same slogan every time.

“Maybe it was a little bit too idealistic but I have not changed it because we serve the community,” she said. “We are servants. We are public servants.”

Since first being elected, the most women there have been on council at any one time is three. Shaw believes she was the first female to ever serve as council chair, a post she first won in 2010.

“When I became chairman, people didn’t know what to call me,” she said, laughing. “I said, ‘Just call me Madam Chair,’ then I said, ‘Well, this is Butte, just call me Madam.”

Shaw didn’t do a lot of talking or raising issues at council meetings her first year. She heeded advice from Charlie O’Leary, who was council chair at the time.

“Charlie was my mentor,” Shaw said. “He helped me through all my questions and concerns and my learning curve. And the first thing he told me was, ‘When I was first a commissioner, I called myself a freshman and I was there to listen and learn.’ And I’ll never forget that.

“I have told others who are just starting that you don’t just jump in with an agenda. There’s so much to learn.”

Still, Shaw learned some lessons the hard way.

“A few times I have told someone, ‘You are just preaching to the choir because I just know I will vote for this,’ and then someone would tell me a very compelling argument and I’d really eat my words,” Shaw said. “I learned not to do that.”

Shaw has been a big proponent of historic preservation over the years, often opposing controversial demolitions, including one last year that ended with the so-called “Blue Range Cribs” being torn down.

She’s been a big supporter of the Urban Revitalization Agency, since its tax-increment dollars help people save and renovate Uptown houses and buildings, many of them in her district. She’s never been on the URA board but rarely misses its meetings.

She’s been a big backer of Butte’s parks, fighting for improvements to the little ones in her district and the bigger ones elsewhere. She championed efforts that finally paid off with the Spirit of Columbia Gardens Carousel and served on its board for several years.

She did take on one big issue early in her tenure. At the urging of lots of folks in her district, she introduced a measure to limit the lighting of fireworks to the same days they were legally sold in Montana — from June 24 to July 5 and Dec. 29 to 31.

“I had to tackle that one and I was extremely nervous,” Shaw said.

For good reason. Though many residents wanted some boundaries on the mid-summer mayhem, others didn’t. This is Butte, fireworks are sacred to many, and Shaw fielded plenty of nasty comments.

But the ordinance passed — barely on a 7-5 vote — and Shaw “had a lot of people in my district who were happy about it.”

The ordinance didn’t snuff out complaints, however, and they got louder over the years. Early this year, after months of debate, commissioners narrowed the 12-day fireworks season to eight days. That barely passed, too, and Shaw voted with the majority.

Perhaps the biggest flap during her 16-year tenure came in 2013 when some influential business people wanted to ban drinking in public in the wee hours of the morning.

It was mainly in response to people spilling out of Uptown bars after 2 a.m. and carrying on hours longer in the streets. Opponents said the proposed ban from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. ran contrary to Butte’s free-wheeling, hard-drinking heritage.

The debate raged for weeks, made national news, and Shaw was on the fence for weeks.

“I tried to listen to people, not me,” she said. “I mean, I’m one vote, you know. I’m one of 12, and I’m also one in 34,000.”

She ultimately opposed it because some told her it would be really difficult to enforce and she believed there were too many of those ordinances on the books already. Once she decided, she didn’t budge, but one commissioner finally did and the ordinance passed 7-5.

As council chair, it’s up to Shaw to ensure that rules and procedures are followed and decorum is maintained. Once in a great while, she’s had to tell an irate citizen to keep his or her comments civil. She’s done it with commissioners, too.

For months in 2015, a couple of commissioners on one side of the room had exchanged terse comments with three on the other side. The banter got bitter at times and one night, it crossed even that line.

Shaw cut in and said it was getting old.

“We can all agree to disagree,” she said. “There is no reason we can’t discuss things in an adult and professional manner. I’m getting a little tired of it.”

The hard feelings survived but for the most part, they were no longer displayed in council chambers.

A BIG, BIG HEART

Shaw does a lot for Butte outside of the council arena, including years of serving on the Butte-Silver Bow Board of Health. There were always challenges but none bigger than the COVID pandemic.

Sullivan and the board and the department took all kinds of heat for issuing directives designed to save lives.

“She was steadfast in her support of me and the department and understood the threat the virus represented to our citizens, especially those with compromised health and our elderly, especially our elderly living in skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities,” Sullivan said.

Shaw has had a lifelong love affair with music and has been playing piano since she was a little girl. She’s hauled pianos around for decades, has three and an electronic keyboard in her house now, and plays every day. Nothing calms her more, she says.

In a Q&A on the county’s website, when asked what three items she would take if stranded on a desert island, she said, “My piano, a garden shovel and a fishing pole.”

She’s played piano for years in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities on a voluntary basis and the residents are like family.

“She took all of this (COVID) personally, especially when the care facilities were shuttered to visitors,” Sullivan said. “She knew this meant residents would face an awful isolation, and they did.”

Shaw did her homework as a commissioner, Sullivan said, and could be “tough as nails” when people tried to get things past her.

“But in reality, her heart is huge and at bottom she is a great humanitarian whose mission is to help people,” Sullivan said. “Providing music to our elderly is just one example.”

Neighbor, Shaw’s significant other, is a musician, too, and says Shaw often encourages others to join in.

“She says it’s very rewarding that nursing home residents like the music and enjoy her singalongs,” he said.

Shaw loves to garden, too, and at some point on most summer days can be found outside her house digging and tilling and planting. But nothing moves her like music.

“Music is magical,” she says. “It touches hearts, deep within, you know, and it brings back memories. I see people crying, I see people laughing. I do believe it’s a gift the Lord gave me — to share music.”

Shaw goes to the new Southwest Montana Veterans Home in Butte, too, and sometimes simply sings. During one visit, there was only one elderly veteran living in one of the cottages.

“He had just recovered from COVID and he was skinny as a rail, and he says, ‘What am I doing here?’” Shaw said. “And I said, ‘Well, Joe, you’re the only one here. I could leave and you could go back to your room or if you want I could sing to you.’

“He said, ‘Okay’ and I spent 20 minutes just singing to him, and he sang with me,” Shaw said. “I made sure they were songs he would know like ‘Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree’ and stuff like that. And he was smiling and he kept thanking me.

“You can’t beat that,” she said. “Honest to God, you can’t beat that. I get paid in currency that is not of this world.”

That’s how she feels about being a commissioner, too. Come January, for the first time in 16 years, she will no longer be one.

When pressed to name things she would not miss, a long silence set in.

“I have detractors and if I didn’t I wouldn’t be doing my job,” she said. “I won’t miss the mean-spirited people but there aren’t that many of those.”

She couldn’t think of anything else.

“To be honest, I love what I do,” she said. “When someone calls me and they’ve reached the end of their rope, and they’re asking what can be done, I do everything I can to give them tools for their toolbox. And if I don’t know the answer I know who to call because I’ve been doing this so long.”

Like O’Leary before her, Shaw isn’t leaving without passing a baton.

“I have learned from Cindi to never waver in the quest to do the right thing,” Shea said. “Commissioners have a massive responsibility to the public and she taught me that doing the right thing is the only way it should be done.”