Christmas Stroll set in Deer Lodge

DEER LODGE — ‘Tis the season to celebrate and the Christmas Stroll and Parade of Lights in Deer Lodge on Friday, Dec. 3, from 4 to 9 p.m. promises an evening of fun and activities for the entire family including Santa’s visit, hay rides, ornament making, pet photos, grand opening of a business, food, free movie, sales in local businesses and much more on Main and surrounding streets.

Free hay rides, sponsored by Farm Boy Eggs will run from 4 to 6:45 p.m.; meet on Cottonwood Ave., next to City Hall.

The Elks Lodge, 230 Main Street, will be the site for many activities from 4 to 11 p.m.

Santa will be there from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to visit with youngsters, and the Deer Lodge Fire Dept. will be giving out treats.

From 4 to 7 p.m. make an ornament with the Deer Lodge Youth Board and reAct. The Literacy Club will be doing face painting, the Art Club will have a display of history scrapbooks, a Mary Kay consultant. At 5 p.m. the PEO will be selling chili and cinnamon rolls, the Elks bar will be open.

Santa Paws! — bring your pets to the Mount Powell Tap Room, 420 Main, for Pet Holiday Photos sponsored by Clark Fork Veterinary Clinic.

The Grand Opening of Montana Made & Lilliepad Boutique, 517 Main St., will be at 5 p.m. with a FB LIVE drawing.

The Tina Schowengerdt Memorial Parade of Lights will begin at 6:30 p.m. and travel from Rainbow Avenue, South on Main Street. Everyone is invited to participate — individuals, businesses large or small. No need to register in advance. The parade will form on Main Street at 6:10 p.m. near the Pizza Hut. For more details, call Bridgett 406-491-2892. The Parade of Lights is sponsored by Sun Mountain Lumber, Clearwater Montana Properties, Deer Lodge Family Dental, Eastside Greenhouse, Pioneer Federal Savings and Loan, Powell County Title Co. and NorthWestern Energy.

Following the parade will be lighting of the community Christmas tree near the Post Office, with a music showcase by Cutler Brothers and announcement of the Snowman Contest winner, and Snowman Coloring Contest winners (one per grade K-6). There is a lot of enthusiasm for the snowman contest, with people decorating 51 large wooden cutouts displayed along Main Street and near businesses; the winner will receive $300.

At 7:30 p.m. a free children’s movie, “Frozen 2” (PG), will begin at the Rialto Theatre. The free movie will show again at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The movie is sponsored by the Rialto Family Theater and School District #1.

The Powell County Museum and Arts Foundation will hold its 21st Annual “Win a Classic Car” raffle drawing virtually on Facebook from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. This year’s classic car is a 1968 royal maroon Ford Mustang GT convertible with black top.

For more details, contact the Powell County Chamber of Commerce at 406-846-2094, or powellcountychamber@outlook.com.

