Christmas Star visible on Dec. 21

A rare event called the Christmas Star will be visible Monday, Dec. 21, on the winter solstice.

Jupiter and Saturn will be less than 0.2 degrees apart. They are currently about 2 degrees apart. A great conjunction is when two or more celestial bodies are two degrees or less apart. On Dec. 21, they will be less than 0.1 degrees apart. This makes for a bright star and is, therefore, called the Christmas Star.

A little history

Jupiter and Saturn come together about every 20 years. However, to be less than 0.2 degrees apart is very rare. The last time they were this close was on July 6, 1623, but it was only 13 degrees from the sun and unobservable. The last observable great conjunction this close was in 1226, in medieval times, 266 years before Columbus sailed the ocean blue. The next great conjunction will be on Nov. 2, 2080.

Finding and viewing