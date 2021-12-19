Christmas brings back childhood memories

There is something about the holiday season that brings back childhood memories — our own personal histories.

Coming from a very large family living in a very small house behind the old St. Mary’s Church, I have come to the realization that I was not a very bright child. Apparently, those brain cells were not entirely in working order.

Year after year, topping my Christmas list was a pool table and every single year, I was sorely disappointed that Santa had not come through.

Where on earth did I think my parents were going to put said pool table — on the roof, in the yard — what was I thinking? I know what I was thinking — when are some of my older siblings moving out so I could have that pool table! Did I mention that I was a bit self-absorbed, as well?

Eventually, maturity set in and I learned that a pool table was asking a bit too much of “Santa.”

That’s what’s so satisfying about history — you find yourself continually learning. Whether it be national, international or local, you literally learn something new every day.

The same could be said about trivia. I spent the last couple of weeks in my spare time looking up some Christmas facts. I thought I was well read on the subject only to learn I knew just a small fraction.

There are dozens and dozens of websites devoted to the season. Books are numerous as well. It was also a lot of fun to sift through Butte’s many old newspapers. Again, my ego got deflated because no, I knew some, but I did not know everything there was to know about Christmas in Butte and Anaconda.

A perfect example — in his lifetime, early-day Butte resident Gen. Charles Warren had been interviewed a few times about Butte’s first Christmas celebration, which took place in 1866.

Fifty years after the fact, Warren, Butte’s first police judge, first sat down to tell his yuletide story.

“Christmas week was one of festivity despite the severe weather,” he said. “It was spent shooting, dancing and exterminating bad whiskey.”

It was definitely a man’s world back then, as Butte’s population was at about 200. The judge claimed only around 25 residents were women and children. One of those women, Mrs. H.A. Price, was the sole proprietor of Butte’s sole restaurant.

At her establishment, she made everything from rabbit to elk.

“There were so many entrees to the dinner that if you wanted it in style, it came pretty high,” the judge recalled.

In celebration of the season, other bits of yuletide information continue below. Some are local stories, some are not, but all center on the Christmas season.

William Porter was reportedly the first to dress as Santa in Butte. A typical St. Nick would show up in a red suit with black boots, a cap on his head and a wide black belt. That apparently would just not do for the bearded Mr. Porter. The year was 1876 and the community celebration was being held at Fred Loeber’s Hall on Broadway Street. Porter was not dressed in normal Santa attire. Instead, the bearded fella belting out “Ho Ho Ho” showed up in a buffalo overcoat, buffalo shoes and a buffalo cap.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, one of the top Christmas songs is Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas.”

“Mining City Christmas” was written by favorite Butte son, Mark Staples.

Oregon is at the top of the list for being the top producer of Christmas trees. Second place goes to Michigan.

More than 90 years ago, it was the Addis Brush Company that introduced the first artificial tree made with brush bristles. What’s interesting to note is the company’s main selling item was toilet bowl brushes.

Some 20 years later, the company introduced the Silver Pine, an aluminum tree. By 1958, the aluminum tree had become the newest yuletide fad.

The first singing radio commercial occurred on Christmas Eve 1926. The advertised product was a cereal that is familiar to us all — Wheaties.

The year was 1836 and Alabama, the Cotton State, became the first state to make Christmas an official holiday. Although known as the “Sooner State,” coming late to the party was Oklahoma, which made it official in 1907.

For several years, Butte’s Meaderville Fire Department was known far and wide for its elaborate Christmas displays.

It is a sign of welcome when a wreath is placed on the front door.

Each year Anaconda residents gather at the Kennedy Common to watch as the lights are turned on for the first time on the town’s larger-than-life Christmas tree.

The most popular ballet performed during the holiday season is “The Nutcracker.”

Butte and Anaconda were basking in warm weather in 1899 and 1925. Both years brought temperatures hovering around 50 degrees. In stark contrast, both towns woke up Christmas morning in 1944 to around 30 below weather.

One of the first films to introduce Charles Dickens’ character Ebenezer Scrooge was the 1916 reel, “The Right to Be Happy.”

More than 130 years ago, diners at Anaconda’s Montana Hotel had “a bit of this and a lot of that” on their Christmas menu. For the main course, customers had their choice of leg of mountain sheep, deer tongue, diamond-back terrapin, tenderloin of antelope, or a saddle of black bear. Appetizers included oyster patties, dark meat of turkey with sherry, white turkey meat with cranberry sauce. For dessert, well there was chartreuse sherbet or pineapple fritters a sabayon.

Several well-known people, past and present, were born on Christmas Day. They include mathematician and astronomer Isaac Newton, American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, “Believe It or Not” Robert Ripley, actor Humphrey Bogart, musician and bandleader Cab Calloway, singer Annie Lennox, Rod Sterling of “The Twilight Zone,” NFL running back Larry Czonka, singer Jimmy Buffett, actress Sissy Spacek, and Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister.

For many years, the Anselmo headframe was adorned with approximately 1,000 lights.

Boris Karloff, who starred in many horror classics from the 1930s to the 1950s, was the voice of the Grinch in the 1966 animated show, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

One of the many Christmas superstitions and believe me, there are quite a few, centers around carolers. No matter how bad they sound, keep listening and make sure you offer some food or drink. To not heed this advice will bring bad luck to you.

The last Christmas fact is connected somewhat to the one above. At the turn of the last century, Butte had the Stevens Glee Club and the group was pretty popular with residents and big crowds would gather to hear them. That proved to be detrimental to the group as one Christmas season, the crowd got so big that traffic was tied up and it slowed down streetcar service. To stop the traffic jams, the carolers were arrested and ended up behind bars. From then on, these men performed in churches and public halls.

