 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chip seal to finish soon on Harrison and Front; no big county projects remaining
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Chip seal to finish soon on Harrison and Front; no big county projects remaining

{{featured_button_text}}
Butte Road Construction

A flagman slows approaching traffic to a road construction project in Butte in this file photo.

 Walter Hinick

A top county official says chip-sealing work should soon be completed along most of Harrison Avenue and Front Street.

Mark Neary, Butte-Silver Bow’s public works director, said Wednesday that the Montana Department of Transportation is overseeing the project that started this week but he expects it to be completed in the next several days or sooner. The MDT has jurisdiction over Harrison and several other streets in Butte.

Chip sealing is a maintenance practice designed to extend the life of a road and make the driving surface smoother. It is not the same as an asphalt overlay.

In chip sealing, a thin film of heated asphalt liquid is sprayed onto the road surface, followed quickly by small aggregates — the chips — which are then rolled so they stick to the asphalt.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Vehicles actually do much of the work after that, which is why the streets — albeit with cone dividers in places — have stayed open this week.

“They let traffic run on it and then they sweep up all the excess chips and dispose of them,” Neary said. “It is another wear surface on top of the asphalt.”

As far as county work, Neary said there are no big projects still pending before the snow flies and brings an end to planned, major street work.

Crews did some recent street overlays in the Greeley Neighborhood area following sewer and stormwater work, he said, and there was some mill-and-fill and overlay work being done on a few streets near the Safeway on Harrison Avenue.

You might see county road crews in a few more places before summer ends.

“We are just jumping around spot to spot — no definite great big jobs, but smaller ones here and there,” Neary said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News