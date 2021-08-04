Chip seal to finish soon on Harrison and Front; no big county projects remaining

A top county official says chip-sealing work should soon be completed along most of Harrison Avenue and Front Street.

Mark Neary, Butte-Silver Bow’s public works director, said Wednesday that the Montana Department of Transportation is overseeing the project that started this week but he expects it to be completed in the next several days or sooner. The MDT has jurisdiction over Harrison and several other streets in Butte.

Chip sealing is a maintenance practice designed to extend the life of a road and make the driving surface smoother. It is not the same as an asphalt overlay.

In chip sealing, a thin film of heated asphalt liquid is sprayed onto the road surface, followed quickly by small aggregates — the chips — which are then rolled so they stick to the asphalt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vehicles actually do much of the work after that, which is why the streets — albeit with cone dividers in places — have stayed open this week.

“They let traffic run on it and then they sweep up all the excess chips and dispose of them,” Neary said. “It is another wear surface on top of the asphalt.”

As far as county work, Neary said there are no big projects still pending before the snow flies and brings an end to planned, major street work.