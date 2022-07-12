Children's summer musical theater workshop offered in Anaconda

ANACONDA — The Open Theatre Project's summer musical theater workshop continues through Friday, July 22, at Copper Village Arts Center and Museum, 401 E. Commercial. The workshop runs 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and is open to children who will be in third grade or older. A performance will be held at noon Friday, July 22. For details or to register, visit Young People’s Open Theatre Facebook page and also available at the Copper Village Arts Center or call (406) 533-5269.

The half-day performing arts workshop is a fun-filled introduction to the world of musical theater. It is a great opportunity for kids who are interested in learning about, and being a part of, a live musical theatre performance. In addition to taking part in creative games and exercises designed to excite the imagination and spur creativity, participants will learn about vocal performance and musical performance techniques as well as rehearse and perform a short musical production. The production, which will be performed on the last day of camp, will involve singing and musical theater dance. This showcase performance will highlight the talent and abilities of the participants while giving them a taste of just what is involved in being a part of a theatrical production.