Child porn investigation leads to arrest in Dillon
David Levi Watters

Watters

Authorities from Oregon, Montana and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security teamed up to investigate a report of child pornography and arrest a suspect in the case.

The case led to a nationwide warrant signed by Circuit Court Judge Lisa Greif in Jackson County, Oregon and the arrest of 29-year-old David Levi Watters, also known as Levi Watters.

Detectives arrested him in Dillon on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon.

Oregon authorities received a case from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 15 and started an investigation. It stemmed from a report of child pornography being uploaded from a location in Talent, Oregon.

The investigation lasted several weeks and involved help from police in Talent, Medford, and Albany, Oregon, the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force, the Montana Department of Justice and federal authorities.

With additional assistance from the Montana Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Watters was arrested on eight felony complaints of encouraging child sexual abuse. He is being held with bail set at $80,000 pending his return to Oregon.

