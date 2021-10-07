Chemical plume suspected under Butte High School

“We cannot definitively say that it was Unique Cleaners because those are common chemicals that are used in industrial settings. It's just a likely source, considering what is around that location,” Chisolm said.

Nationwide, 60–65% of dry cleaners still used PCE in 2017, according to research by the National Institutes of Health.

The EPA plans to further investigate the source.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher wanted to know why over a decade passed before action was taken.

“What took so long?” Gallagher said in an interview Wednesday.

He only became aware of the problem in late September. Gallagher was still working as a teacher at Butte High at the time of the plume’s discovery.

Eric Hassler, director of the county’s Reclamation and Environmental Services Department, said he was also left in the dark until recently.

In a Tuesday briefing to Gallagher and Hassler, EPA officials stressed that much higher levels of PCE had been found at other sites in the state, and the concentrations in the Butte plume were relatively low by comparison.