Chasing rainbows

Bobbers bobbed in bright hues. When the frisky breezes stirred the bobbers sometimes sailed across the pond — trailing nightcrawlers.

Grandparents and parents and other adults who simply wanted the children they care about to experience fishing showed up together Saturday morning for the annual Kiwanis Club of Anaconda Kids Fishing Day. The event is co-sponsored by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and held at the Warm Springs Gravel Pit along Highway 48.

Blair Martinson of Anaconda was there with grandchildren Delanee Holden, 9, and Dylan Holden, 6, from Yakima.

The Holdens and a score of other children clutched fishing rods and watched their bobbers as the occasional big rainbow trout cruised by. Once in a while a fish took a hook and joy spread across faces young and old.

Mount Haggin and the Washoe Smelter stack loomed in the distance. The day was crisp, clear and sunny as the event unfolded.

“This is one of the best days we’ve ever had,” said Bob Andreozzi, a member of the Kiwanis Club of Anaconda.

COVID-19 skewered last spring’s gathering.

The rainbow trout the kids tried to tempt Saturday had recently been trucked in from the Jocko River Fish Hatchery near Arlee.