Chase, standoff ends in arrest on I-90 after suspect spotted in Butte

Butte officers were able to find the abandoned trailer near Homestake at around 1 a.m., but no white truck.

A half-hour later, the truck was located in the area of Elm and Holmes in Butte. When officers approached the driver, he took off in his truck and headed west, driving upwards of 80 miles per hour on Front Street, Centennial Avenue, and Excelsior Street. He then headed west on I-90 and officers from Anaconda-Deer Lodge County joined in the pursuit.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester reported that at times the suspect was driving between 90 to 100 miles per hour.

During the chase, eastbound and westbound traffic on I-90 between mile-markers 162 and 175 near Deer Lodge was halted.

According to Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles, the area was secured for the safety of the public.

Spike strips disabled the truck’s right front tire but the truck continued for another 15 miles. Finally, 4 miles west of Garrison, the suspect had to pull over, but remained in the truck near the side of the highway.

Tactical teams from Butte and Missoula were at the scene, along with armored vehicles.