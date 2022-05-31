Changing lives: Butte Veterans Court marks one-year anniversary

It has been 12 months since the Butte-Silver Bow Veterans Treatment Court started its work and true to its mission, it is changing lives.

Nine veterans have been in the intensive program that combines treatment, counseling and accountability. Even with its many challenges, two will graduate soon and the others are on their way.

“It’s just awesome to see them as they come before me now because they have some pep in their step,” Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy said Tuesday after a ceremony marking the court’s first year.

“Their color is great, they are smiling, you know, they’re talking about their families, they’re talking about their jobs, they’re excited to live life without being under the influence,” McCarthy said. “It’s fantastic. It’s the best part of this job.”

McCarthy oversees misdemeanor offenders in the program, District Judge Robert Whelan handles felony cases, and a team including prosecutors, veteran mentors, mental-health and addictions counselors, a coordinator and others make it work.

Many attended the noon ceremony and reception in Whelan’s courtroom, as did veterans in the program. Two of them with misdemeanor offenses will graduate soon, the others are progressing and three more are being screened for the program.

Veterans courts across the country have proven successful in helping veteran offenders address addictions, serious mental-health problems and often times co-occurring disorders.

In Butte, a screening committee identifies veterans who might benefit from the program and as part of their criminal sentences, those offenders are sent to the new court and agree to its standards and commitments.

The commitments often include intense supervision, alcohol and drug testing and treatment, mental health services and case management. For 12 to 18 months participants meet with probation officers, police officers, prosecutors and defense attorneys, and they talk weekly with McCarthy or Whelan.

“Our motto is to leave no veteran behind and because of some very helpful partners, we are able to do that mission every day,” Mike Clague, a Navy veteran and prosecutor on the court team, said to about 50 people who attended the event.

The partners and supporters include U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester, the Gianforte Family Foundation, Veteran Mentors, Friends of the Veteran Mentors, the Montana Health Care Foundation, the U.S. Veterans Administration, Justice for Vets, Butte-Silver Bow and the state of Montana.

Clague said program coordinator Susanne Clague and veteran mentor coordinator Mike Vincent have played instrumental roles in the court. But the most important partners in the program, he said, are the veterans going through it.

“Our veteran participants decided that they wanted to change how they were doing things and they put their faith in the Veterans Treatment Court to make sure they would get the help needed to make that change,” Mike Clague said.

Their closest partners are often their mentors — fellow veterans who join them for court sessions and group meetings, and lend encouragement and guidance whenever needed. Mentors know what the veterans have seen, felt and been through because they have been through those experiences too.

“These bonds allow the mentor to walk the mentee through the court’s program in a nonjudgmental way that helps to engage, encourage and empower the veteran to successfully return to his community and family,” Vincent said at the ceremony. “All our mentors have a shared and deep empathy for veterans.

“One mentee told me, ‘It means a lot to know I can always call and talk to my mentor,’” Vincent said, adding that volunteer mentors “take our oath of ‘no veteran left behind’ seriously.”

Other mentors in the Butte program include Mick Ringsak, Bob Green, Mike Lawson, Ed Kelly, Jack Walsh, Lyndsay Alt, Brian Trudgeon, Pat Mohan, Dan Gardipee and Rocko Mulcahy.

Vincent said veterans treatment courts are among “advancements we have made” in helping veterans since he came home from Vietnam in 1968.

“Yet there are still vets slipping through the cracks and it’s our job to find and support them,” he said.

McCarthy said it’s a joy to see those in the court literally turn their lives around.

“The best part of the week is to see these folks just get back to living and seeing their lives change for the better,” he said.

