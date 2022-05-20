Changing B-SB road fees would mean slight uptick in revenue

Changing the method of assessing road fees in Butte would bring in about $20,000 more in annual revenue that pays for routine maintenance such as grading, graveling, snow plowing and filling potholes, updated figures show.

In the big picture, the switch from an $87.71 “per parcel” to “per unit” assessment wouldn’t change the overall revenue total much. It would go from about $1.58 million now to $1.60 million.

But some commissioners, including Shawn Fredrickson and Eric Mankins, think the change could be a more equitable way to tax those who use the county’s roads and they wanted updated facts and figures to compare the methods.

Fredrickson said Friday he is “leaning” toward pursuing the change but first wants to hear an upcoming presentation by Public Works Director Mark Neary on how the road dollars were spent the past few years and what the maintenance plan is this year.

He thinks the county is heading in the right direction on use of the money, he said, but “I really want to see the numbers.”

Danette Gleason, Butte-Silver Bow’s budget director, presented updated revenue figures and projections to council Wednesday night. Both assessment methods employ a flat $87.71 fee annually.

But instead of charging a flat rate for most parcels, the alternative method would assess the fee by “units.” They would include houses, commercial property and hotels as before but also take in individual apartments, separate dwellings in duplexes and four-plexes and all mobile homes in a park.

Instead of applying a single fee to each of 40 mobile home parks in Butte, collectively bringing in $3,508, all 440 mobile homes in those parks would be assessed. That would bring in an additional $35,084, according to updated numbers.

The fee is currently charged to 529 apartment complexes and duplexes and triplexes, each as single entities. Under the change, each apartment and living quarters in duplexes and triplexes would be charged. That would mean 2,894 assessed units generating an additional $207,434.

The bulk of the revenue would still come from residential property. About 14,000 individual assessments are made with either method, both bringing in about $1.23 million.

But there would be a big change regarding vacant land.

Currently, 2,603 vacant parcels valued at $5,000 or more are assessed the road fee. They would no longer be charged under the per-unit method, meaning about $228,000 less in revenue.

If the per-unit method had been applied two years ago, it would have brought in about $5,200 more than the current method. Today it would generate about $20,000 more.

Gleason said the increase reflects additional housing construction Butte has seen in the past couple of years. But the overall amount of revenue under each method is only $20,000 apart.

“So really what you're comparing here and what you're really looking at analyzing is what's the best and the most equitable and fair method that you as a council can apply to our community,” Gleason told commissioners.

Some commissioners say almost everyone uses roads in some form or fashion, even if taking a bus or taxi at times, and the per-unit method is a fairer way of assessing the fees.

Neary is tentatively scheduled to discuss revenue expenditures before council on June 15. Changing the method would require an ordinance change, a process that can take weeks if not longer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.