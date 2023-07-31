Butte-Silver Bow might go “old school” at the Uptown parking garage by installing entry and exit gates and staffing a ticket booth for payments and presence during the day.

A kiosk payment system installed soon after the parking garage opened in 2018 isn’t working well now, and county officials say the potential changes could also reduce illicit activity that’s dogged the building for a long time.

They’ve penciled in money for the moves in the upcoming county budget, though options are still being explored and the annual spending plan has not been finalized or approved by commissioners.

But a gateless, ticketless garage seems likely to be on the way out.

“People are not paying at the kiosk on the walk-up system,” J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, told The Montana Standard on Monday.

There have also been safety and security issues at the garage, in part because of its open access. Those issues and health concerns became more pressing after making headlines last September.

That happened when James Dolan, an attorney who works at an Uptown law office, told commissioners that the parking garage on West Park Street had become a hazardous health concern and “blight on the city.”

There were often human feces and urine in the building, as well as discarded needles, trash and people who were sleeping or passed out, Dolan said.

He listed 12 problems, including a “pervasive smell” of urine and vomit around the bus stop area, entry doors and stairwells, and an elevator “that appears to have been converted into a public toilet” because urine and human feces are often on the floor.

County officials responded with more patrols by police and parking officers, increased power washes and cleanings, and other moves. But they had other things in mind then too, including an attendant station and a new system for parking and paying.

The changes, including a staffed presence, will hopefully keep illicit activity down, Gallagher said.

“We have some kids that are using the top floor to meet up and party and we need to monitor that activity,” he said. “We are also seeing people camp in there overnight. These are some of the things that we are trying to improve at the garage.”

He has earmarked expenses for the changes in the preliminary budget.

The plan includes $65,000 for gates and $33,000 for a parking booth. Some of that funding might come from the Urban Revitalization Agency. Its board oversees the Uptown tax-increment financing district and used tax dollars to fund construction of the $7.4 million parking garage.

The county installed electronic kiosks, touted as easy-to-use stations, soon after the garage opened. People who park hourly are supposed to go to one after they park, punch in their license plate number then pay with cash or card.

A lot of people aren’t doing that, as Gallagher noted, so a station with an attendant is planned. It would be staffed by people already employed in the parking division.

“They would rotate in and out of the booth during the day, so it would not be an increase to the budget,” Gallagher said.

Commissioners are likely to approve a new county budget later in August.