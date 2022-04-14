Changes brew in B-SB Health Department; COVID-19 transmission still low

COVID-19 transmission rates are low, new positions within the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department are pending, the county’s family planning clinic will transition to working with a non-profit clinic, and two contracts have been authorized, said the Board of Health at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning.

In the past epi-week, six new cases of COVID were reported, or 17.14 per 100,000, which is considered low per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. There were no fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow this week, according to graphs provided by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department. The county is still the third in the state for vaccinations, with 65% of the population having received their first and second COVID shot.

The CDC‘s COVID community level guidelines are based on the number of new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and on the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the past epi week. An epi week, short for an epidemiological week, is a standardized method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data year after year.

At the meeting, Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Maloughney said since the CDC published its most recent recommendation March 29 that people over 50 get a second booster shot, the county has administered 300 new doses of the COVID vaccine to residents.

Maloughney also said the county has given out about 13,000 COVID home tests and has about 3,000 left. She said the county plans to do pop-up clinics for vaccinations at summer events, including Montana Folk Festival and the Butte Farmers Market.

“Several entities have contacted us about having pop-up clinics at their places of business,” Maloughney said.

Butte-Silver Bow is in the process of hiring for two positions, the behavioral health coordinator and the communicable disease and emergency preparedness division director, which is Maloughney’s old position, with a couple of changes.

The health department is working to make Maloughney’s former position non-union, with a focus on grant writing, since Butte-Silver Bow’s epidemiologist, the disease intervention specialist and the environmental health nurse have taken up a bulk of Maloughney’s former duties, she said.

She said there are currently four candidates for the behavioral health coordinator position, and the position is going through second interviews.

The Butte-Silver Bow Family Planning Clinic will transition from working with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to working with non-profit clinic Bridgercare in Bozeman as a result of a Title X funding change.

“Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive family planning and related preventive health services,” according to the Office of Population Affairs’ website. Title X funds can’t be used for abortions as a method of family planning. However, clinics that offer family planning and abortion-related services are eligible to receive those funds.

For the first time in 50 years, the Montana DPHHS was not named as the sole administrator of federal Title X funding because of a new rule change that keeps the DPPHS from entering into contracts with or making grants to places that offer abortions. Instead, Bridgercare received the $2.025 million, which will go toward supporting Montana Family Planning, a statewide network of Title X providers, of which Butte is a part.

Butte-Silver Bow’s Community Health Division Director Tina Randall said at the meeting the tentative date to transition from DPHHS to Bridgercare is July 1.

Bridgercare does not provide abortions, but does provide after-abortion care.

The Board of Health moved to use money received from the American Rescue Plan Act to supplement the Healthy Montana Families Program contract between the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and Montana DPHHS. The money will be used for the “Nurse-Family Partnership evidence-based home visiting model and the families receiving home visiting services,” according to the Board of Health’s agenda.

The board also authorized a contract between Montana DPHHS and the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department for $11,200 that will go toward the health department’s Syringe Services Program, which will help to prevent communicable diseases including, but not limited to, Hepatitis C and HIV.

Syringe Services Programs provide a range of harm reduction services including providing sterile needles, syringes, and other injection equipment, safe disposal containers for needles and syringes, wound care kits, HIV and Hepatitis C testing and linkage to treatment and more, referral to substance use disorder treatment, tools to prevent HIV, STDs, and viral hepatitis including counseling, condoms, vaccinations, and PrEP/PEP A, and more, according to documents provided by Randall.

