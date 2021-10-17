Championship team remembered: A look back at the 'Mad Dogs' of 1968

Great Falls may be known as the “Electric City,” but on the night of Nov. 15, 1968, the Great Falls Bison were less than “electric” on the football field. The Butte High Bulldogs made sure of that.
The Butte team, described as a “fine football machine,” had something to prove as they ran onto the field at Great Falls Memorial Stadium.
The week before, the Bulldogs were not quite as explosive on their own turf. Rain-soaked fans at Naranche Stadium watched in disbelief as the Great Falls team gave the Bulldogs their first loss in two seasons, winning by a score of 14 to 6.
Gene Speelman, sports editor for The Montana Standard, wrote that “fumbles and interceptions haunted the Class AA conference leaders.”
The upset win by the Bison necessitated a play-off game to decide which team took home the coveted championship trophy.
In front of nearly 7,500 football fans, many from Butte, players on the purple and white team, dubbed by their coaching staff as “Mad Dogs,” won their second consecutive Class AA football championship 33-13.
At half-time, the writing was on the wall as the Bulldogs were up 20-0. In stark contrast from the week before, it was reported that the first half of the game quickly turned “the rugged Bison seemingly into a herd of cowered sheep.”
Following the championship game, Speelman reported that the Bulldogs “more than made amends for last weekend’s unexpected upset at the hands of the same Bison.”
Sonny Lubick, Butte High’s head coach, knew his 1968 football team was good. “But I didn’t think we’d be as explosive as we were,” he confessed.
The rebound victory concluded a season that gave the Bulldogs a 10-1 record.
“Butte is a proud football town,” explained Lubick in an interview, “and that pride became a part of the Bulldogs as they played all season long.”