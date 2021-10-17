 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Championship team remembered: A look back at the 'Mad Dogs' of 1968
0 comments
editor's pick alert featured

Championship team remembered: A look back at the 'Mad Dogs' of 1968

{{featured_button_text}}

Great Falls may be known as the “Electric City,” but on the night of Nov. 15, 1968, the Great Falls Bison were less than “electric” on the football field. The Butte High Bulldogs made sure of that.

The Butte team, described as a “fine football machine,” had something to prove as they ran onto the field at Great Falls Memorial Stadium.

The week before, the Bulldogs were not quite as explosive on their own turf. Rain-soaked fans at Naranche Stadium watched in disbelief as the Great Falls team gave the Bulldogs their first loss in two seasons, winning by a score of 14 to 6.

Gene Speelman, sports editor for The Montana Standard, wrote that “fumbles and interceptions haunted the Class AA conference leaders.”

The upset win by the Bison necessitated a play-off game to decide which team took home the coveted championship trophy.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In front of nearly 7,500 football fans, many from Butte, players on the purple and white team, dubbed by their coaching staff as “Mad Dogs,” won their second consecutive Class AA football championship 33-13.

At half-time, the writing was on the wall as the Bulldogs were up 20-0. In stark contrast from the week before, it was reported that the first half of the game quickly turned “the rugged Bison seemingly into a herd of cowered sheep.”

Following the championship game, Speelman reported that the Bulldogs “more than made amends for last weekend’s unexpected upset at the hands of the same Bison.”

Sonny Lubick, Butte High’s head coach, knew his 1968 football team was good. “But I didn’t think we’d be as explosive as we were,” he confessed.

The rebound victory concluded a season that gave the Bulldogs a 10-1 record.

“Butte is a proud football town,” explained Lubick in an interview, “and that pride became a part of the Bulldogs as they played all season long.”

Bulldogs take it all the way to victory

Led by legendary coach Sonny Lubick, the Butte High Bulldogs of 1968 were a force to be reckoned with.

Assistant coaches included Fraser MacDonald, John McMahon, Ed Heard, and Bert West. The players are listed below:

Seniors — Al Boognl, Al Cutler, Bruce Evans, Ken Howe, Marty Judd, Roger Martin, Ed Petrin, Ron Richards, John Riordan, Monte Severs, Dennis Starin, Jim Svaldi, Glenn Welch, Bob Whalen, and Jesse Woods.

Juniors — Jay Burns, Mike Byrd, Doug Cleveland, Paul Cutler, Rodney Daum, Rick Estabrook, Steve Hawke, Dan Hazlett, Roger Knoell, Paul Kukay, Dave Manovich, Mike Martin, Sam Milodragovich, Tom Reopelle, Jim Ristin, Greg Salo, Bob Teller, Wayne Thompson, Bob Toshoff, Mark Townsend, and Mark Vucurovich.

Sophomore — Scott Reed.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA probe will study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News