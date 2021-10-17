Championship team remembered: A look back at the 'Mad Dogs' of 1968

Great Falls may be known as the “Electric City,” but on the night of Nov. 15, 1968, the Great Falls Bison were less than “electric” on the football field. The Butte High Bulldogs made sure of that.

The Butte team, described as a “fine football machine,” had something to prove as they ran onto the field at Great Falls Memorial Stadium.

The week before, the Bulldogs were not quite as explosive on their own turf. Rain-soaked fans at Naranche Stadium watched in disbelief as the Great Falls team gave the Bulldogs their first loss in two seasons, winning by a score of 14 to 6.

Gene Speelman, sports editor for The Montana Standard, wrote that “fumbles and interceptions haunted the Class AA conference leaders.”

The upset win by the Bison necessitated a play-off game to decide which team took home the coveted championship trophy.

In front of nearly 7,500 football fans, many from Butte, players on the purple and white team, dubbed by their coaching staff as “Mad Dogs,” won their second consecutive Class AA football championship 33-13.