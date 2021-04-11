Chamber chat: Spring ahead for promising year in Butte

The 2021 first quarter launched Butte with a decent start. Our businesses are open as is the Chamber Visitor Information Center and we are preparing for our summer travelers as we speak. We have come a long way since one year ago at the onset of the pandemic in our community. Spring is a sign of new beginnings and we are ready to look forward to a bright and successful year ahead. The trolley will be out on the streets and the Berkeley Pit viewing stand will open Memorial Day weekend.

The Chamber is proud to have wrapped up our annual report, Relocation and Recruitment Guide which was inserted in The Montana Standard on March 28. We are proud of the work and dedication this community showed in 2021 and our report reflects the many successes accomplished. If you would like a copy, please visit us at the Chamber to pick up your complimentary copy today or you can view a copy online at: https://mtstandard.com/special_sections/chamber-report-relocation-recruitment-guide-2021/pdf_32eac19a-8e60-11eb-9f3b-eb1c6f9c54e5.html.

We are hard at work promoting our local businesses, including our local restaurants with First Fridays, Take Out Tuesdays. Strategies for this year’s Local Heroes Campaign are underway and ongoing initiatives still continue for the Butte Economic Development Team and #FlyButte.