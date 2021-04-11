Chamber chat: Spring ahead for promising year in Butte

The 2021 first quarter launched Butte with a decent start. Our businesses are open as is the Chamber Visitor Information Center and we are preparing for our summer travelers as we speak. We have come a long way since one year ago at the onset of the pandemic in our community. Spring is a sign of new beginnings and we are ready to look forward to a bright and successful year ahead. The trolley will be out on the streets and the Berkeley Pit viewing stand will open Memorial Day weekend.
The Chamber is proud to have wrapped up our annual report, Relocation and Recruitment Guide which was inserted in The Montana Standard on March 28. We are proud of the work and dedication this community showed in 2021 and our report reflects the many successes accomplished. If you would like a copy, please visit us at the Chamber to pick up your complimentary copy today or you can view a copy online at: https://mtstandard.com/special_sections/chamber-report-relocation-recruitment-guide-2021/pdf_32eac19a-8e60-11eb-9f3b-eb1c6f9c54e5.html.
We are hard at work promoting our local businesses, including our local restaurants with First Fridays, Take Out Tuesdays. Strategies for this year’s Local Heroes Campaign are underway and ongoing initiatives still continue for the Butte Economic Development Team and #FlyButte.
We also are happy to see the stabilization/growth in our business community and have welcomed some new members: Copper Blinds, Highland Christian School, LeCoure Insurance LLC, Over the Top Tree Service, Pediatric Therapy Clinic and The Butte Rescue Mission. With over 450 Chamber members, we are grateful for our local businesses and the contributions they make in our community, Thank you!
We are holding a monthly Progressive Raffle; prize packages are awarded monthly with different themes and aimed to support the Chamber and our local business community. All prizes are valued at $1,000 and tickets are $50 each, which can be purchased at the Chamber.
The Chamber is tentatively planning for our annual meeting/dinner on September 30, so mark your calendar. We will continue to give updated information as the date draws closer.
If you are a Chamber member and are not receiving information on Chamber News and community events, please email marketing@buttechamber.org and request to be added to our email list. If you’re not a Chamber member, but are interested in learning more, please contact me. If you are a local business and have needs during this time, we have resources and communications to help you, please reach out.
There is no better place to live, work and play than right here in the place we call home, Butte, America.
We are active on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter so please like us: @ButteChamberofCommerce.