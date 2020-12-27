Chamber Chat: Onward, upward after 2020 challenges

The end of the year is upon us and so is a time of reflection. This year to say the least has had challenges for our business community and our members far greater than what we could have ever imagined. This year has put a strain on business both small and large. Even the chamber saw less tourism and visitors at both the Chamber Visitor Center as well as The Berkeley Pit Viewing Stand over the summer months. However, we were not in lack of things to do. Now was the opportunity for us to rise up and do anything possible to help move our business community forward in any way possible.

Alongside our special partnerships with The Butte Local Development Corp., Butte Silver Bow and Headwaters RC&D, we were able to be a resource of information to help our business community navigate running a business in a pandemic. No one had all the answers and we still don’t, but we have proven that TOGETHER, we are stronger … thus the motto of the past year: Believe in Butte — Butte Strong.

We have had the opportunity to join in some amazing initiatives over the past year that have helped recognize our great community and the work being done day in and day out to improve our way of life in Butte, America.

Here is a list of just some of the many initiatives from this past year:

