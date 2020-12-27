Chamber Chat: Onward, upward after 2020 challenges

The end of the year is upon us and so is a time of reflection. This year to say the least has had challenges for our business community and our members far greater than what we could have ever imagined. This year has put a strain on business both small and large. Even the chamber saw less tourism and visitors at both the Chamber Visitor Center as well as The Berkeley Pit Viewing Stand over the summer months. However, we were not in lack of things to do. Now was the opportunity for us to rise up and do anything possible to help move our business community forward in any way possible.
Alongside our special partnerships with The Butte Local Development Corp., Butte Silver Bow and Headwaters RC&D, we were able to be a resource of information to help our business community navigate running a business in a pandemic. No one had all the answers and we still don’t, but we have proven that TOGETHER, we are stronger … thus the motto of the past year: Believe in Butte — Butte Strong.
We have had the opportunity to join in some amazing initiatives over the past year that have helped recognize our great community and the work being done day in and day out to improve our way of life in Butte, America.
Here is a list of just some of the many initiatives from this past year:
Believe in Butte Marketing Campaign, Global Pandemic Local Heroes, Recognizing 6 graduating seniors from Butte High and Butte Central, Butte Mutual Aid Network, #MaskUpMontana, 20 Under 40, First Fridays, Take Out Tuesdays, Montana Census, Buy It In Butte, Buxton Retail and ongoing initiatives still continue for the Butte Economic Development Team and #FlyButte.
Although the year presented many challenges, I would like to focus on the many blessings we do have. The Butte Chamber stands strong with over 450 members. We are thankful for each and every one of our members and their employees — without them the Chamber would not exist. We are grateful for our employees, our Chamber Board of Directors and our Platinum Sponsors who all believe in us and the work we do for our community. We value our many partnerships and relationships we have with our other Butte organizations. Most of all we are so grateful for this community we live in. It’s the people who make a difference and make Butte, America the great place we live, work and play in!
From myself, our Board of Directors and our employees — Happy Holidays and here’s wishing all a very Happy New Year. Join me as we say goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021 — onward and upward.
If you are a Chamber member and are not receiving information on Chamber news and community events, please email marketing@buttechamber.org and request to be added to our email list. If you’re not a Chamber member, but are interested in learning more, please contact me. If you are a local business and have needs during this time we have resources and communications to help you navigate through this uncertain time.
We also are active on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter so please like us: @ButteChamberofCommerce.
Stephanie Sorini is the executive director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce.