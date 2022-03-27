Chamber Chat: Butte pride reflected in Chamber publication

Butte is the community it is today because of the people and this has never been as true a statement as it is today! On behalf of the Butte Chamber Board and myself, I present the 2022-23 Butte Chamber Annual Report, Relocation and Recruitment Guide. This labor of love is a collective effort with contribution from our community partners. It takes time and dedication from everyone that you will see featured in the book. And even more important the project would not be possible without our members and the support of our advertisers. I hope you all find this year’s guide useful and informative. It highlights the place we proudly call home.

Our board president, Mark Johnston says, “The Butte Chamber’s vision represents our commitment to strive to make each and every business member as successful as possible.” From the adversity from the past couple of years, we have proven we will and can overcome any challenge to help our community move forward better and stronger than ever.

The 2022 year has started off with promise and hope. We have so much to be grateful for and so much to proud of as a community. We have had a few celebrations, which is a warm welcome from many celebrations we had to give up the past couple of years. SnoFlinga, Butte’s Winter Festival, was celebrated in January with many outdoor activities and recreational events. Butte’s Chinese New Year was also celebrated with a ceremony at the courthouse and parade and finally a reception at Mai Wah Museum on February 5th as we entered the “Year of the Tiger.” And back in high demand was one of Butte’s most celebrated and beloved holidays, St. Patrick’s Day. The festivities were celebrated by thousands and once again our Irish Heritage was shining through in everyone on March 17th.

We are happy to welcome and celebrate our newest members American National Insurance, Beautiful Life Clothing, Butte KOA Journey, Communication Resources LLC, Dig City Supply, Digital Spark Creative, East Ridge Laundry, GLOSS: The Green Beauty Counter, Jackson Hewitt, Jim Manning – New York Life, Business Law, Mountain Roofing, Nazer Custom Cleaning, Pintler Physical Therapy & Sports Rehab, Uptown Hoops, Uptown Toastmasters, Visionary Broadband and WGM Group. Our members are the Chamber’s greatest asset and we will continue to do everything we can to help with their success.

The Chamber’s Annual Meeting/Dinner is planned for September 22nd so mark your calendar. We will have dueling pianos and it will be a night you won’t want to miss. We will continue to give updated information as we get closer but for additional details now please reach out to me at the Chamber.

If you are a Chamber member and are not receiving information on Chamber News and community events, please email marketing@buttechamber.org and request to be added to our email list. If you’re not a Chamber member, but are interested in learning more, please contact me.

There is no better place to live, work and play than right here in the place we call home, Butte, America.

Stephanie Sorini is the executive director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce.

