Ceremony memorializes ‘Butte’s Night of Horror’

Jan. 15 marks the 128th anniversary of what would later be called “Butte’s Night of Horror.”

Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 1895, fire broke out in the Mining City’s warehouse district, just east of Arizona Street. Butte firemen were completely unaware that an illegal amount of dynamite was being stored in warehouses owned by the Kenyon-Connell Commercial Co. and the Butte Hardware Co.

The first explosion killed 13 firemen fighting the blaze. Subsequent explosions killed 41 additional volunteers and spectators.

To commemorate the catastrophic event, a ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Uptown Butte Fire Department, 120 S. Idaho St. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.