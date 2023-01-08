 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ceremony memorializes ‘Butte’s Night of Horror’

Explosion of 1895 photo

In the days following the January 1895 explosion, residents found several sticks of frozen dynamite strewn throughout the area.

 Montana Standard archives

Jan. 15 marks the 128th anniversary of what would later be called “Butte’s Night of Horror.”

Just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 15, 1895, fire broke out in the Mining City’s warehouse district, just east of Arizona Street. Butte firemen were completely unaware that an illegal amount of dynamite was being stored in warehouses owned by the Kenyon-Connell Commercial Co. and the Butte Hardware Co.

The first explosion killed 13 firemen fighting the blaze. Subsequent explosions killed 41 additional volunteers and spectators.

To commemorate the catastrophic event, a ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Uptown Butte Fire Department, 120 S. Idaho St. Refreshments will be served following the ceremony.

