Ceremony for Anaconda memorial; Wreaths Across America in Butte; RSVP seeks school volunteers

Dedication ceremony set for Anaconda memorial

Anaconda will have a dedication ceremony to mark the completion of the Anaconda Vietnam Veterans Era Memorial at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Kennedy Common.

The three-year project was spearheaded by the Anaconda Vietnam Era Veterans Memorial Association, led by veteran Mickie Nazer.

The marble obelisk and bronze eagle were set in place at Kennedy Common in downtown Anaconda in September 2020 during the COVID-19 epidemic. The memorial holds the names of the eight Anaconda men who died in action during the Vietnam War. It is surrounded by cases that hold the names of over 900 local men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Of those names, nearly 500 served during the Vietnam Era.

The ceremony will feature remarks from retired Maj. Gen. Timothy McLean; Bill Everett, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County chief executive; Pat Tracy, American Legion commander; and District Court Judge Ray Dayton, as well as the American Legion Post No. 21 Honor Guard.

A celebration with live music by Pickles & Company will follow the ceremony. Many Anaconda restaurants will be providing food and drink.

Wreaths Across America stopping in Butte

Wreaths Across America will make a stop in Butte from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, July 25, at Stodden Park. Butte is one of four stops in Montana for the WAA Mobile Education Exhibit national tour. The tour, which started at the WAA Headquarters in Maine, is being sponsored locally by the Silver Bow Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “Over the last two years we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”

All stops in MEE’s national tour are free and open to the public. Veterans, active-duty military, their families and local community members are encouraged to visit.

Butte classrooms seeking volunteers

The Butte School District’s Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for school volunteers. The program offers opportunities for individuals 55 and older to share their experiences, abilities and skills with Butte’s students. RSVP school volunteers are given the opportunity to decide how many hours a week they would like to volunteer and at which school they would like to go to. If you can spare a few hours a week, consider volunteering in Butte’s schools.

For details, contact Dawn at 533-2508.