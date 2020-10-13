 Skip to main content
Central’s annual Thanksgiving meal canceled this year
Central's annual Thanksgiving meal canceled this year

Central Thanksgiving

Butte Central High School students Emily Campbell and Zachary Perkins stir while Virginia Salazar thickens over 15 gallons of turkey gravy in preparation for the annual Butte Central Thanksgiving dinner in this file photo.

 Montana Standard file photo

Add Butte Central’s annual turkey feast for Butte’s senior citizens to the growing list of canceled events due to COVID-19.

Butte-Silver Bow officials, along with Peggy Boyle, who oversees the annual dinner, met Tuesday morning and the decision was made to tentatively reschedule the event for spring 2021.

According to Boyle, the decision was based on the escalating numbers of COVID-19 cases and the fact that flu season is now upon us as well.

In addition, Boyle said she and her crew of nearly 20 work in close proximity to each other in order to get all the food cooked for the event.

“We can’t put everyone — our seniors, our students or ourselves at risk,” said Boyle, who has been at the helm for nearly 20 years.

“Safety must come first,” she added.

The traditional dinner got its start in 1972, with meals being served in the high school gym and delivered to homes as well.

Last year, around 600 senior citizens enjoyed turkey and all the fixings, and Boyle is emphatic that this tradition will not go by the wayside.

Boyle will miss overseeing the dinner. In years past she has also cooked 15 of the nearly 30 turkeys needed for the event.

“Don’t worry,” she said, “I’ll be back at it next year.”

Peggy Boyle

Peggy Boyle
