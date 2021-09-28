Central Butte cleanup day set for Saturday, Oct. 2

Central Butte residents are planning a city center neighborhood cleanup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. The cleanup area will be Travonia Street to Montana Street and Platinum Street south to Tecumseh Street.

The group is looking for volunteers with pickup trucks, trailers, rakes and shovels to make a difference in the area. Business donations to help offset landfill costs to dispose of the garbage are also needed.

Dumpsters provided by McGree Trucking will be located at the corner of Washington and Aluminum streets. Pacific Steel & Recycling will provide metals bins for washers, dryers, dishwashers, barbecues, bicycles, etc. No refrigerators, fluids or tires will be accepted.

Volunteers will meet at the dumpster area at Washington and Aluminum streets at 8 a.m.

Organizer Allison Andersen said she is hoping to partner with the community to keep the cleanup an ongoing effort in Butte.

To volunteer or help with landfill costs, call Andersen at 498-1183.

