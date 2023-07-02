Every few years or so, it’s hard to miss the work of the Butte Exchange Club.

It’s hard to miss a thousand U.S. flags that splash the grassy spaces around the Belmont headframe in red, white and blue. Just a slight breeze makes the hillside come alive.

“The Field of Honor” is the civic organization’s tribute to the “strength and unity of Americans, veterans, currently serving military, first responders, law enforcement, personal heroes, and victims of child abuse in Montana.”

The next one is planned for this coming week, July 7 through July 9, to coincide with the Butte Exchange Club’s 100th anniversary.

The Field of Honor is the club’s most visible project in recent years, but it’s been working for the betterment of Butte since it was organized in 1923 and chartered by the National Exchange Club in 1924.

“It’s pretty enlightening as far as the things that we have done in the community,” said Jim Stilwell, a local member for 17 years who’s also involved in regional Exchange Club activities in Montana and Idaho.

The club launched endeavors from the get-go and its feats in the 1920s alone are impressive.

It began providing college scholarships in 1924, something that continues today. In 1925, it put up road signs in Butte and sponsored grade school track meets — activities that carried into the 1950s.

The timeline for the next several years includes:

1926 — Installed the first traffic light in Butte at Park and Montana streets.

1927 — Built the Butte Municipal Golf Course and then operated and maintained it over the next decade.

1928 — Installed the first landing lights at the Butte airport.

1929 — Installed the first trash cans on city streets.

During the Great Depression in the 1930s, the Butte Exchange Club held rabbit hunts to provide food to the needy.

The list for the following decades is long and includes activities or entities that continue today.

In 1954, for example, the club started putting framed copies of the Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, Gettysburg Address and other famous American documents in schools and other locations.

They’re called “Freedom Shrines” and were placed in the Butte-Silver Bow County Courthouse several years ago, as well as Bert Mooney Airport, Whitehall schools and other places.

“We put them up in a very public place in the junior high (East Middle School) recently and that got a lot of the people there involved and excited about it,” said Father Tom Haffey, a longtime priest in Butte who served this past year as president of the Butte Exchange Club.

To this day, the club provides academic scholarships to students. It contributes thousands of dollars to community youth programs. It buys gifts for disadvantaged kids through its annual Spirit of Christmas program.

It promotes and supports child abuse prevention programs and is partnering with the Butte 4-Cs this year on its efforts to strengthen families and provide safe home environments.

It’s also developing an endowment that could grow money for decades for child abuse prevention efforts.

“Financially we’ve aided a number of different organizations but only in small amounts,” said Dale Mahugh, a member for 45 years. “We’re using our 100th anniversary to kind of put our money where our mouth is. We’ve kind of upped the ante.”

Club members work on all kinds of community projects, such as installing a fence at the Butte YMCA, working on the Columbia Gardens Carousel and maintaining flower gardens in Uptown Butte.

Its “Garbage Gang” picks up trash along Butte’s roads and interstates, and each year, the club paints a building at the World Museum of Mining and works on other projects.

Cindi Shaw joined the Exchange Club in 2015, is a member of the Garbage Gang and is particularly fond of the projects and activities geared toward patriotism and veterans. Most of all, she loves the members.

“It’s just a wonderful group of people,” she said. “The cool thing is we do a lot of fun stuff.”

MEMBERSHIP THEN TO NOW

The first local Exchange Club was established in Detroit, Michigan by Charles Berkey. He suggested the name “Exchange” because the group wanted to exchange ideas and information with like-minded people about how to serve their communities.

A second club was formed in Toledo, Ohio in 1913, followed by clubs in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Cleveland, Ohio. Those four were the first to be chartered by the National Exchange Club after it was established as a nonprofit, educational organization in 1917.

Its vision is “a strong America, safe communities and unified people.” Its mission is “exchange and inspiring communities to become better places to live.” Its core values are “family, community and country.”

Exchange Clubs promote and sponsor activities under its four “Programs of Service” — Americanism, community service, youth activities and the prevention of child abuse. Americanism promotes pride in the country and its freedoms and shows gratitude for men and women who serve or have served in the Armed Forces.

There are now 630 Exchange Clubs with more than 18,000 members across the country. Unlike organizations such as Rotary and Kiwanis, it is not a global organization. Its clubs are only in U.S. states and Puerto Rico.

Dr. H.H. James and Dave Kilroy organized the Butte Exchange Club in 1923 and the National Exchange Club formally certified the Butte organization in a document issued on Jan. 12, 1924. The club has it under glass and framed at its meeting room in the Hennessy Building.

In a photo of its first eight presidents from 1923 to 1931, all are dressed to the nines in suits, ties, shined shoes and top hats. A photo three years later shows about 70 members at a club dinner at Stodden Park. They’re a tad less formal but not one is without a tie.

Dress got more casual over the years and in 1984, the Butte Exchange Club had 189 members, the most ever. That was surprising, Stilwell said, because many civic clubs were losing members.

“Service clubs were really popular and everyone belonged to a service club in the ‘40s and ‘50s, and it’s kind of fallen out of favor,” he said.

It wasn’t until 1988 that the Butte Exchange Club got its first female member — Karla Gray. She became a justice on the Montana Supreme Court a few years later and in 2000, became its first female chief justice.

The group has 62 members right now, many of them women, and is always looking for more. But its recruiting is never heavy-handed. It’s mostly members inviting someone to join.

“We had a guy who was starting a business and I said, ‘Well, here’s a good way to meet people,’” Haffey said.

There are dues — $50 a month — but the club meets every Tuesday, has lunch catered, often by the Uptown Café, and the dues cover those meals, among other things. Most memberships start by a member inviting someone to a meeting.

“They’re going to have a little table down at the Farmers Market about our events and hopefully get a few people interested,” said Mahugh. “There’s various ways of doing it but it’s mostly members bringing people in.”

PRINCIPLES AND PROGRAMS

The Exchange Club is big on patriotism.

It has handed out tens of thousands of small American flags at Butte’s Fourth of July parades and has hosted several Fields of Honor since 2011. The most recent was at the High Altitude Skating Center in September 2021 to mark the 20th year since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

People can sponsor or buy flags at this year’s event in honor or memory of their personal heroes. The flags will be tagged with your name, the name of your honoree and can be picked up after the three-day display.

The proceeds will benefit the Butte Drug Court, Child Evaluation Center, Exchange Club Foundation, Butte Rescue Mission and United Veterans Council.

Shaw is big on patriotism, too, but fears it is fading.

“I would say it’s going out of style or it’s just forgotten, honestly,” she said.

A lot of kids are growing up without any relatives who have served in the military, she said, and the acrimony and political division of the current times are probably taking hits on patriotism, too.

Shaw hopes the Exchange Club is making a difference and she said their events and activities in schools get great responses.

“We went to Margaret Leary (Elementary School) one year and we were teaching flag etiquette and … these kids are all sitting on the floor and I asked them to join us in singing the National Anthem and they all knew it,” Shaw said. “It brought tears to my eyes.”

Stilwell says today’s younger generation “gets a hell of a lot thrown at them” but believes patriotism and Americanism is still alive and sound.

“I still think most Americans are pretty patriotic and I think a lot of youth are too,” he said.

He said the Exchange Club brought veterans to the Freedom Shrine event at East Middle School and kids asked them several questions.

“They seemed to be pretty invested in the Americanism aspect of it all,” Stilwell said.

The Exchange Club supports all kinds of youth activities and donates thousands of dollars each year to organizations such as Boys and Girls State, Orphan Girl Children’s heater, Butte Symphony Children’s Concert, Butte YMCA and others.

The Exchange Club started a Butte High Excel Club seven years ago. Its members help with Exchange Club projects, do some of their own and some students are awarded scholarships for their activities and achievements.

Haffey finds the ACE program and award the most touching. ACE stands for Accepting the Challenge of Excellence and it recognizes students who have overcome adversities or difficult backgrounds and circumstances and achieved.

“They’ve made such a comeback that they get an award and scholarship,” Haffey said. “For example, we had a gal who had these terrible back surgeries and she ended up getting a scholarship and finished up at (Montana) Tech. Every year we have somebody and the stories just bring tears to your eyes.”

Such programs mean a lot to individuals and the community as a whole.

Joann Bracco joined the Exchange Club 19 years ago and on Saturday went from president-elect to president, taking over for Haffey. Her membership began like so many others.

“I had a friend of mine who was in the Club and he told me about all of the things they did and all the volunteering they did, a lot of the community projects they were involved in,” Bracco said. “I wanted to give back, I wanted to volunteer and … I definitely wanted to be involved.”

I think just being part of something is what I was interested in.”

Bracco has led the Club’s “Spirt of Christmas” committee for 15 years.

Various agencies in Butte give the Club wish lists from disadvantaged kids and Exchange Club members go shopping for them.

“We make sure they have a hat and gloves and boots and an outfit and then whatever toys are on their list,” Bracco said. “We go purchase them and then we take them back and wrap them all individually.”

They give them back to the agencies and the agencies get them to the right kids.

“In the 15 years I have been doing it, we have probably gotten Christmas presents for 600 or 700 kids, and the committee alone has probably spent $60,000 to $70,000,” Bracco said.

The only drawback is not getting to see the kids’ faces when they open them, Bracco said, but that’s OK.

“We don’t know if the parents give them as Santa gifts, we don’t know how that part goes, but we hope the kids like them because we specifically ask what do they like,” she said.

It’s one of the many ways the Exchange Club gives back to Butte.

In the short term, members won’t be handing out American flags at the Fourth of July parade on Tuesday. Instead, they will have a small float in the parade to mark the Butte Exchange Club’s 100 anniversary.

The Field of Honor will follow July 7th through July 9th.

“This will kind of be our big kick-off into the year,” Mahugh said.

The Club has its sights on the long-term, too, and that’s why it is starting an endowment for child abuse prevention efforts.

“Our focus is to really get that up and going,” Bracco said. “It’s a work in progress but we’re hoping that is something we can sustain for another 100 years.”

For more information visit: butteexchangeclub.org