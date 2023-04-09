Butte’s Methodists are gearing up for an important event and they’re having a hard time containing their excitement.

Why? Because there is something to celebrate. This year marks 150 years of Methodism in the Mining City, and what better way to share that history with their fellow residents but through a series of scheduled tours of Butte’s past and present Methodist churches?

The free tours, titled “Field Trips of Methodism around Butte” will be held on Sundays, April 16 through May 7. Anyone interested in going to any or all tours is asked to meet at 1:30 p.m. each Sunday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1621 Thornton Ave., for carpooling.

Ten months ago, Aldersgate’s new pastor, Seth L. Leypoldt, arrived in Butte and quickly decided to do some research on his new church and his new home. A history major in college, it wasn’t long before the pastor learned that 2023 was a significant year for Butte Methodism.

“There’s so much history here,” said Pastor Leypoldt.

Indeed, there is. At present, there may be just one Methodist church in Butte, Aldersgate, but 20 years after the first Methodist service was held in 1873, the 1893 Butte city directory listed seven Methodist churches.

“The first recorded minister, Hugh Duncan, came from Deer Lodge,” said Pastor Leypoldt.

The churches from 130 years ago included the Centerville Methodist Episcopal Church (later called Trinity), Walkerville M.E. Church (later known as Mount Bethel), African M.E. Church (later known as Shafer Chapel), M.E. Church South (later renamed St. Paul’s), Meaderville M.E. Church (later renamed Unity), Mountain View M.E. Church and the Scandinavian M.E. Church. Collectively, these churches showcased Butte’s unique immigrant population.

The number of Methodist churches from 1893 was significant. To put it in perspective, that same year there was only one Baptist church, First Baptist; one Catholic church, St. Patrick’s; and one Lutheran church, German Evangelical. Butte’s Jewish citizens were still without their own house of worship. Instead, services were held at Mountain View.

As Butte’s population grew, so did the need for more Methodist churches. By 1910, three more Methodist churches had been added to the list. Grace M.E. Church once shared space with Unity in Meaderville, but by 1902, with a growing membership, had a home of its own.

Leypoldt’s initial research reaped a mountain of information, prompting the pastor to talk to church officials about somehow commemorating the significant anniversary. With their approval, he sat down with members of his congregation and with the help of Butte historian, Richard Gibson, the group collectively came up with the idea of hosting a series of tours.

“The tours would be a fun way to present our history,” said Leypoldt.

Church members JoAnn Piazzola, Brad Belke, Peggy Ryan and Cherilyn Lambert were all on board with this plan.

“We have a rich heritage here,” said Belke.

For Piazzola, this project stirred her interest because, not only is she a loyal church member of nearly 30 years, she has always loved history, in all its forms.

According to Ryan, most members have attended at least one of the churches featured in the tours, and if they haven’t, another family member or ancestor did. As a child and young adult, she attended Mount Bethel and is anxious to once again be inside her childhood church.

“I am anxious to see what it looks like now,” said Ryan.

Belke believes the tours will be fun and educational.

“Any time we can learn about our history and see the contributions of those that came before us is a good thing,” said Belke.

As a child, Lambert attended the Silver Bow Chapel with her family and when it closed, began attending Aldersgate. To her, church is a home away from home.

“It’s like another family to me,” said Lambert.

As Butte’s population waned, so did its churches, no matter the denomination. Aldersgate is now the lone Methodist church in Butte, with a congregation of about 150 people.

Most, not all, of the churches featured in the tour are still standing. Some, however, did not withstand the test of time.

The historical excursions begin April 16 with tours of the old Trinity United Methodist Church at 969 N. Main St., and Mount Bethel, which was located at 145 Clark St., Walkerville.

The former Mountain View Methodist Church will be featured on April 23, along with the old Scandinavian church, which was housed at 101 W. Copper Street, and St. George/Silver Bow, which was housed on Grand Avenue.

On April 30, the tour heads to the one-time homes of the Lowell Avenue Church at 1701 Lowell Ave., and St. Paul’s, 101 S. Idaho St. Finally, on May 7, learn all about Grace, Unity, Wesleyan and the African Methodist Episcopal churches.

The anniversary celebration will conclude Saturday-Sunday, May 20-21, at Aldersgate. An open house is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. May 20, and the following day will be a special worship service at 10:30 a.m.