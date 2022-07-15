 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Celebrate Bannack Days July 16-17 at Bannack State Park

Bannack Days

Experience Bannack Days Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, at Bannack State Park.

 Tracy Thornton

BANNACK — Bannack State Park’s signature event, Bannack Days is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, with many traditional activities, displays and re-enactments celebrating Montana’s first territorial capital.

Admission is $5 for individuals ages 6 and older, or $20 per family. Admission is free for children ages 5 and younger. Food and drinks can be purchased from vendors during the event.

Because parking is limited, visitors are encouraged to park in Dillon at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds and ride the free shuttle service to and from Bannack State Park. The shuttles will run from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. 

About 20 miles west of Dillon, Bannack State Park is a National Historic Landmark and the site of Montana’s first major gold discovery in 1862. More than 50 historic buildings still line Bannack’s Main Street. During Bannack Days, the ghost town comes alive with displays, re-enactments, artisan demonstrations, music and other family-friendly festivities.

People are also reading…

For more information about scheduled events, activities and park rules for Bannack Days, please visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/bannack or call 406-834-3413.

