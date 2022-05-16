CDC lists Butte's COVID-19 community levels as 'medium'

The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 each week for the past two epi-weeks ending on May 12 or 37.15 per 100,000 each week, which is considered "medium'' per the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. No fatalities were reported. The CDC recommends the following:

Masking for individuals at high risk for severe illness

Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines

Getting tested if you have symptoms

The CDC‘s COVID community level guidelines are based on the number of new COVID admissions per 100,000 people and on the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID patients in the past epi week in a Health Service Area. Butte-Silver Bow’s area also includes Deer Lodge and Beaverhead counties. An epi week, short for an epidemiological week, is a standardized method of counting weeks to allow for the comparison of data year after year.

There were 78 confirmed cases of influenza in Butte-Silver Bow in the epi-week ending May 8.

