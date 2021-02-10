Caverns staff joining Great Backyard Bird Count

WHITEHALL — Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will participate in its fourth Great Backyard Bird Count — the largest birding event of the season. Staff will kick off the event with a short talk at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, via Zoom, covering what the Great Backyard Bird Count is, the importance of citizen-science projects, and tools like eBird from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. In addition, throughout the event they will be encouraging birding within the park and providing guides and data recording methods for anyone that wishes to participate.

A maximum of 10 participants can also join park staff on Sunday, Feb. 14, for an approximately four-mile hike along the park road to the upper picnic area and back to see which birds call the park home this winter. Birders will meet at the Main Visitor Center near the park entrance at 10:30 a.m. The walk will last two to three hours, so dress for variable winter conditions, wear solid walking footwear and bring binoculars. People may also want to bring a snack, water and a camera. Do not bring dogs.

Whether the participants are avid birders or a complete novices, participation in this event will contribute to a global effort to create of an annual snapshot of the distribution and abundance of birds.

Scheduled events and times are listed below.