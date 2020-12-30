Caution advised as Butte celebrates an end to 2020 on New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve 2020 may just have a little less confetti and streamers thrown into the air.
Homes, rather than bars, will be ringing in 2021 with party hats, balloons and noisemakers.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich doesn’t foresee Dec. 31 being too busy for his department, but it’s best to be prepared.
So, to err on the side of caution, rather than the usual five or six officers working the graveyard shift on a Thursday night, 10 to 12 officers will be out cruising the streets. They will be making sure the bars are closed long before midnight and that residents are being safe and sensible drivers.
Particularly this year, Skuletich thinks there will be an increase in the number of house parties, which, according to health department guidelines, isn’t recommended.
All the more reason to be vigilant.
“The extra patrol is just an added precaution,” said Skuletich. “I don’t think we’ll have too many problems.”
Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the public took responsible measures over Thanksgiving in light of the COVID surge following Halloween, and positive case numbers have continued to drop.
She’s hopeful the same will prove true following the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
“I would advise that people have a small celebration with the person or people that they live with. Please stay home,” she said of New Year’s Eve.
With the roll-out of the vaccine underway for healthcare workers, but a long way off for the general population, she cited Dr. Anthony Fauci as the county enters the new year.
“The biggest enemy that we have is complacency,” Fauci said.
“I’m hoping that we as a community can avoid that complacency,” Sullivan said. “We have 47 fatalities in Butte-Silver Bow. That’s enough.”
Neither Lyle Nalivka, manager at Sparky’s Garage, nor Dave Andrews, general manager at Metals Sports Bar & Grill, are expecting large crowds Thursday night at their Uptown restaurants.
“It’s not going to be any different that a normal weekend night,” predicted Nalivka. “I just don’t see it being huge this year.”
Cautiously optimistic, Andrews hopes to get a fair number of people in for dinner.
“I don’t think it’s going to be like last year by any means, but hopefully we will get people in for dinner,” he said.
And just in case, Andrews is prepared with some nice wines and champagne to go with any number of specialty dinners, including a shrimp and crab stuffed portabella mushroom, served with a 7-ounce choice sirloin.
Andrews, too, noted many people are going to house parties.
“At least in a restaurant, we can control the situation with social distancing and masks,” said Andrews. “My staff is very good at their jobs."
Nalivka expects a pretty standard evening and is happy they are still open.
Of course, it would be great if people came in droves, but Nalivka thinks most people will spend the evening at home, relieved to be done with 2020.
“I hope I’m wrong,” he said, “but I just don’t see it.”
Two Butte women have opened fireworks stands, but just through New Year’s Eve. Both are hoping for a record-breaking end to 2020.
Ginny Mullaney, owner of Jerry’s Fireworks, and Billie Jo Gonzalez, owner of Gonzo’s Fire of Mines are anxious to see 2020 end.
Mullaney thinks the majority of Butte residents will be staying at home and having their own small celebrations.
“Fireworks will hopefully be part of that,” she said.
Gonzalez is excited. It’s the first time her stand has opened for the New Year’s Eve holiday.
“People, including myself, want to send 2020 out with big boom,” she laughed.
Both stands will feature “tried and true” items, along with some unique pyrotechnics.
Gonzalez, whose stand is located at 1839 Longfellow St., will feature new artillery shells.
“We have a large variety of those,” she said.
Mullaney’s stand can be found at 1325 S. Montana St., and it, too, has a large inventory.
“We have lots of new items we have never had before,” she said.
Sullivan said additional on-call staff are available to deal with the testing and contact tracing needs should there be another surge. In-house staff also patrol public places for compliance.
In addition to the 975 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses St. James Healthcare received and began to administer last week, St. James is receiving an additional shipment of the Moderna vaccine, Sullivan said.
The health department and its partners have also received shipments of Moderna doses. The health department has now received 300 doses, Southwest Montana Community Health Center received 100 doses and the North American Indian Alliance received 100 doses.
The health department is in the process of figuring out how these doses will be administered to non-hospital frontline workers such as nurses and physical therapists who care for people in their homes, or provide hospice services.
Since some staff was out for the Christmas holidays as the vaccines arrived, Sullivan expects the health department and its partners to move past organizing and start administering the vaccines around Jan. 4.
Retail pharmacies that have federal contracts began distribution yesterday, Sullivan said, and workers and residents in long-term and assisted living may have begun the vaccine process yesterday.
A vial of Moderna contains 10 doses. A vial must be thawed for 90 minutes to 2 hours and once a vial is thawed, all 10 doses must be used within 6 hours. Carefully scheduling doses is key, Sullivan said.
“We’re not in the business of wasting a dose. When we open a vial, we need 10 arms ready,” she said.
Sullivan said the health department has little control over how people choose to spend their holiday privately.
“In my view, the light at the end of the tunnel is the vaccine. And to fool with that at this point in time — after 10 months — we just asked the community to be very cautious. There's not much more that we can do about that,” she said.
On Monday, Sullivan announced six additional COVID-19 deaths at The Springs Senior Living in Butte. The outbreak is still active in staff and residents at the facility at this time.
Sullivan said the state of Montana is tracking the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data on the COVID-19 variant strain that has emerged in the United Kingdom, but little action is being taken on the local level at this time.
The COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges to Montana that most residents had never faced before 2020. Here's a look back at how the state's residents have weathered the storm so far.