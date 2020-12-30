Caution advised as Butte celebrates an end to 2020 on New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve 2020 may just have a little less confetti and streamers thrown into the air.

Homes, rather than bars, will be ringing in 2021 with party hats, balloons and noisemakers.

Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich doesn’t foresee Dec. 31 being too busy for his department, but it’s best to be prepared.

So, to err on the side of caution, rather than the usual five or six officers working the graveyard shift on a Thursday night, 10 to 12 officers will be out cruising the streets. They will be making sure the bars are closed long before midnight and that residents are being safe and sensible drivers.

Particularly this year, Skuletich thinks there will be an increase in the number of house parties, which, according to health department guidelines, isn’t recommended.

All the more reason to be vigilant.

“The extra patrol is just an added precaution,” said Skuletich. “I don’t think we’ll have too many problems.”

Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said the public took responsible measures over Thanksgiving in light of the COVID surge following Halloween, and positive case numbers have continued to drop.