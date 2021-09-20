Catholic parish makes plans to sponsor Afghan refugee family

- The family will need a residence, and a parishioner has made one available. The parish will pay the rent until the family gets established.

- The family's primary breadwinner will need a job, and the CEO of one of the area's largest employers offered his help to secure employment.

- The family will need help navigating local schools, and a teacher in the parish came forward to offer help with that.

- While it is possible that one of the adults in the family helped U.S. troops and may know English, it is probable that at least one of the adults in the family will need translation services, and help with learning English as a second language. As the Adult Education Services program coordinator for Butte School District #1, Diana Kujawa stepped up to help with that.

- And finally, it was thought that someone with financial expertise would be needed to help the family understand family finances in this system. Downey, who has a business degree and 45 years in the insurance industry, volunteered to take on that task.

"We are taking a holistic approach because we want to make sure the family has good support," Downey said.